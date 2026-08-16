Nicole Kidman shares the behind the scenes ritual she has with Morgan Freeman while filming Lioness
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Nicole Kidman shares the behind the scenes ritual she has with Morgan Freeman while filming Lioness

The pair are currently appearing in the third season of a beloved Paramount+ TV series

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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