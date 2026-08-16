Nicole Kidman shares the behind the scenes ritual she has with Morgan Freeman while filming Lioness

Nicole Kidman has shared an intimate insight into the working partnership she has with legendary actor Morgan Freeman while on the set of Lioness, the Paramount+ project fans claim is ‘easily the best show on TV right now’.

We’re truly spoiled for choice when it comes to entertainment right now, what with the recent release of Camp Rock 3; Anne Hathaway starring in various Hollywood tentpoles, including The End of Oak Street; and a plethora of exciting headlines coming out of D23, including the Incredibles 3 release date, the official first look of Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel in Tangled, and the new X-Men cast.

In the world of television, thousands of us are once again spending our Wednesdays with Ted Lasso, gearing up for the release of Outer Banks series five on Netflix, and tuning in every week to watch Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman in season three of Lioness.

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Today (August 16), the third episode, titled ‘The Bear Is Infected’, airs on Paramount+.

Like earlier instalments, the outing is written by Yellowstone’s Michael Friedman and directed by Veronica Mars actor and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tyler Sheridan.

This season, the CIA thriller series sees ‘hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals colliding’, as per an official synopsis.

“Joe [McNamara, played by Zoe Saldaña] walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange.”

Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman would run lines before heading on to the Lionesses set (Facebook/Nicole Kidman)

Returning for another stint as Kaitlyn Meade, a CIA Clandestine Service supervisor and Edwin Mullins, US Secretary of State, are Kidman and Freeman.

Since starring together on the political espionage show, the pair have kindled somewhat of a friendship due to a shared behind-the-scenes ritual.

Speaking to People Magazine about her role on the show, the Moulin Rouge! favourite admitted work continues for her and Freeman after the cameras stop rolling.

“We have to understand every single thing we’re saying,” she explained, calling the Lioness scripts pretty ‘dense’.

“And that is a huge [undertaking]. It has to come trippingly off your tongue. You have to understand everything, and it has to [seem like] something that you are using as everyday language all the time, which obviously we’re not.”

The mother-of-four continued: “Michael Kelly, and I, and Morgan Freeman, we are just completely always working.”

The pair continue to star in Lioness season three (Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

In order to dissect the scripts and better understand the lines, Kidman said she and her co-stars talk through them before hitting the set.

“We also do, ‘What does that mean? Decipher it.’ Definition, definition, definition. So that we constantly understand what we’re talking about,” she added about the backstage ritual.

Fans are obsessed with series three of Lioness, with one taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to sing Kidman’s praises.

“I haven't said enough how good Nicole Kidman is in this show too. So let me say that now,” they typed.

Another remarked: “#lioness is easily the best show on TV right now.”

“Just watched the new season of Lioness & it’s so good as expected! Zoe Saldana is such a brilliant actor. is so good!! Can’t wait for the next Episode!,” a third added.

As Lioness continues its dominance, so does Kidman. Alongside appearing in the spy thriller, the one-time Oscar winner recently starred in, Scarpetta, and Margo’s Got Money Troubles and is gearing up for the release of Practical Magic 2.

Practical Magic 2 is heading to theatres next month (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Directed by Susanne Bier, the Practical Magic sequel is set 25 years after the events of the first film and sees Joey King, Xolo Maridueña and Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams joining Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the cast

Kidman claimed she was ‘beyond excited’ to reprise her role as Gillian Owens, telling Vogue that the movie’s feminism was ‘all wrapped up in a pretty bow, with margaritas!”’

Practical Magic 2, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, hits theatres on September 11.