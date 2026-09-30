Sarah Paulson calls out 'weird' critics who slammed her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos in Lizzie Borden series
Home>Film & TV

Sarah Paulson calls out 'weird' critics who slammed her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos in Lizzie Borden series

Many fans were confused when Aileen Wuornos popped up in Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Sarah Paulson

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: