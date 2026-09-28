Austin Abrams recalls terrifying moment he was almost killed by a stunt on Resident Evil set
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Austin Abrams recalls terrifying moment he was almost killed by a stunt on Resident Evil set

The film's director, Zach Cregger, explained it would have been 'lights out'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Topics: Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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