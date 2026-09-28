Austin Abrams recalls terrifying moment he was almost killed by a stunt on Resident Evil set

Austin Abrams has recalled the terrifying moment he almost lost his life on the set of Resident Evil.

The movie adaptation of the popular video game released earlier this month, with it largely being a success since its launch.

Resident Evil sits at a hugely impressive 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, as both fans and critics sing its praises.

However, filming the project almost came at the cost of Abrams' life, who has recalled a harrowing stunt that happened on set.

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Sitting alongside the director of the new Resident Evil movie, Zach Cregger, Abrams discussed the precarious situation.

Cregger first said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight: "There's a scene where he's running down the street and we're dropping these 150 pound human-sized blood bags from six stories up and we've timed so as he's running, they're landing around him

"One of them triggered early and it landed six inches away from him. If he had been six inches to the right, it would've [been] lights out."

Austin Abrams stars in the new Resident Evil movie (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The director then joked: 'It's awesome, but it's crazy. I would never intentionally put him in harms way."

A laughing Abrams then quipped: "Of course you wouldn't," before recalling: "After every take you're [Cregger] like, 'alright we're going to go again', Whew okay."

Prior to Resident Evil releasing, Cregger opened up on the incident during a Q&A, as per SlashFilm.

“It’s in the trailer momentarily, but [Abrams is] running down the street, and there’s zombies on the roof of the buildings on either side, and they’re all leaping at him,” the director explained.

"And so, we had to basically design this thing where he’s just running and bodies are just falling and detonating all around him. And I knew I didn’t want to do it with VFX because I feel like it would just look like VFX. So, I was like, ‘How do we do this where all these explosions are real?"

Zach Cregger previously recalled the incident (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

As per Deadline Cregger continued: "It would’ve killed him. If he had been one step to the right, he would’ve died. [The shot is] in the movie, so it’s f****** worth it. I was pretty stunned.

"That’s what’s so great about making movies is you have this scene, you have this amazing idea in your head, and then you just have all these people help you realize that idea and immortalize it on the screen.

"And there’s a real sense of teamwork and accomplishment. I’m very proud of this movie. I feel like I grew a lot making it, just as a filmmaker."