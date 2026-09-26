Man trapped inside mine for 69 days recalls harrowing rescue that felt like ‘being born again’
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Man trapped inside mine for 69 days recalls harrowing rescue that felt like ‘being born again’

A fellow miner described the overwhelming feeling as an 'absolute joy'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: National Geographic

Topics: History, Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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