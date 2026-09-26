Kat Dennings reveals 2 Broke Girls scene she refused to film with savage five-word remark

2 Broke Girls star Kat Denning has revealed a scene that didn't make the cut.

Dennings, 40, played Max Black in the hit CBS show for six years, between 2011-2017. Despite the show having wrapped up almost a decade ago, fans are still binging re-runs, as well as Dennings' TikTok, where she told the 'crazy story.'

Earlier this week, the star posted a video on the social media site, pointing out that she had noticed the show had recently 'had a resurgence with the younger crowd.'

Recalling a moment from 'either Season 1 or 2' of the hit, show, Dennings explained to her followers how crew members took part in a 'table read,' where they all sat and read the episode script aloud for the first time.

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"In one of the episodes, there was a scene where Max and Caroline are just wearing bras," she said. "They were wearing bras and they were running around in the apartment set, and the scene was just us wearing bras."

"And remember, I was not someone who had a lot of pull during that time," she said, explaining that herself and Beth Behrs, who played Caroline Channing, were 'young and very lucky to be on a show that was successful.'





Despite this, Dennings said she went to the showrunner Michael Patrick King, and told him she needed him to remove the bra scene, or at least have them wearing clothes during that scene.

The Wandavision star claimed King responded: “No I mean, this is the scene.”

“You don’t pay me enough for a bra scene,” Dennings responded, and next day, the bra scene was gone.

"Never underestimate yourself is the moral of the story," she told her followers.

UNILAD has contacted CBS and King, via Warner Bros.Television, for comment.

"'You don't pay me enough!' Thats my new mantra! I'm using that for everything!" one fan penned in the comments.

Dennings played Max in the CBS show (Photo by Darren Michaels/CBS via Getty Images)

Another wrote: "One of the things I always loved about 2 Broke Girls was that it never felt like they sexualized you. If that bra scene had actually happened, I probably would’ve hated it."

Dennings has spoken out about her experiences in Hollywood a number of times over the years, previously speaking about her experiences at auditions from a very young age.

"It was pretty crazy thinking about it. I'm like, 'How can anyone say that about a little kid? This is insane'. For example, I was 12. I'd go into an audition and I'd do it, and my manager would call me and I'd be like, 'How'd it go?'

"And they'd be like, 'Well, they thought you weren't pretty enough and you're fat,'" she told PEOPLE in 2025.

However, just like her character in 2 Broke Girls, the star refused to take this to heart, and simply believed that their judgement was wrong.

"That was my attitude. For some reason, it didn't break my spirit," she laughed.







