Kat Dennings reveals 2 Broke Girls scene she refused to film with savage five-word remark
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Kat Dennings reveals 2 Broke Girls scene she refused to film with savage five-word remark

Dennings said the 2 Broke Girls scene was removed from the script the following day

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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