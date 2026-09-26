Jack Nicholson pulled a gun on Leonardo DiCaprio while filming The Departed and it gave Martin Scorsese 'chills'
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Jack Nicholson pulled a gun on Leonardo DiCaprio while filming The Departed and it gave Martin Scorsese 'chills'

The move came after Nicholson initially passed on his role as Frank Costello in Martin Scorsese's The Departed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Topics: Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Hollywood

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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