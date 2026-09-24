Big Bang Theory fan who went to over 50 tapings shares what happened behind the scenes between takes

It's been 19 years since we were first introduced to the Sheldon Cooper and the gang, with The Big Bang Theory's pilot episode airing on September 24, 2007 on CBS.

The TV show, which lasted for 12 seasons and 12 years, shot all 279 episodes in front of a live audience at the Warner Brother's Studio, in Burbank, California. Taping lasted around five hours, with the episodes lasting around thirty minutes.

It was every fan's dream to watch the action unfold right in front of their eyes - and one fan lived that dream 50 times.

Taking to Reddit, the OG poster, lumos43, penned: "I went to over 50 tapings of the BBT - ask me anything!"

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Expanding further, the super fan wrote: "From mid season 3 through mid season 5, I went to every taping of The Big Bang Theory. (Had a flexible part time job, and nailed the timing of the free ticket releases.) For most of the remaining seasons I went to between 1-3 episodes each."

Of course, the comments were filled with questions from curious fans - with many wanting to know what the chemistry between the characters was like off-camera.

As we know, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who played Penny and Leonard in the show, actually dated in real life, too.

A fan who went to over 50 tapings of The Big Bang Theory has revealed what it was like (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (WBSTH))

The former celebrity couple's chemistry translated off-screen, having dated for two years between 2008-2010.

However, the pair kept their romance away from the public eye, and even kept it a secret from their fellow cast members during the early stages.

Thankfully, their split, which happened around the fourth season of the show, didn't affect their friendship, with the original Reddit poster writing: "Starting around S5, Johnny and Kaley would climb up to say hi to the audience together, and thank everyone for coming, and they did that every week from there on out.”

As for the rest of the cast - the super fan claims they 'were pretty focused on work, but all seemed to get along well'.

"Jim [Parsons] would usually be pacing and practicing his lines between takes. Sometimes the cast would joke around, talk to the crew, occasionally watch whatever the warm-up guy was doing to entertain the audience. Once a scene was done, if they weren't in the next scene, they'd disappear pretty quickly," the poster penned.

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons and 12 years (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

The Reddit user concluded that the cast 'all seemed to get along well' despite there 'not always being lots of interaction between them in between takes'.

"Nothing ever stood out as bad," they continued.

As well as watching over 50 tapings live, the poster also saw the cast during panels Comic-Con and Paleyfest, in which they got to see the chemistry between the guys more.

"[It was] lots of them bouncing off each other, and poking fun of each other, and generally just having a great time.”

The jokes didn't always 'land' - despite what was shown on TV

Many would argue that The Big Bang Theory is one of the funniest sitcoms of all time - however, the jokes did sometimes need editing.

During the hilarious moments, such as Sheldon hiding in the ball pit, viewers can hear roars of laughter from the audience, which were genuine, the Reddit user says.

However, the audience didn't always react in the way creators may have hoped, leading to them reportedly changing the punchlines.

"I don't remember a joke bombing to the tumbleweed equivalent, but when a joke didn't get the response they wanted, they'd come up with a new line or two to try instead," lumos43 wrote.

"After a while I got good at recognizing when a joke didn't land, and guessing they'd try something else.”