Big Bang Theory fan who went to over 50 tapings shares what happened behind the scenes between takes
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Big Bang Theory fan who went to over 50 tapings shares what happened behind the scenes between takes

The Big Bang Theory superfan revealed a ritual Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki had on set

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: CBS

Topics: Reddit, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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