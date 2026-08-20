Why Mayim Bialik's strongest Big Bang Theory bonds might surprise longtime fans

Years after The Big Bang Theory concluded its historic 12-season run on CBS, Mayim Bialik has opened up about which of her former castmates she still feels closest to in her day-to-day life.

While viewers frequently assume the primary apartment gang—including Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki—spend their off-screen lives in constant contact, Bialik revealed that her strongest enduring connections are with recurring scene-stealers Kevin Sussman (comic book store owner Stuart Bloom) and John Ross Bowie (rival physicist Dr. Barry Kripke), as well as her close friend Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz).

Speaking about the friendships that have endured beyond stage 25 at Warner Bros., Bialik reflected on the joy of watching her former co-stars thrive in new ventures and spinoff projects.

Mayim revealed which of her castmates she is still close to (Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images)

Enduring Friendships and Mutual Support

Bialik explained that while she maintains fond working relationships across the wider cast—having produced Call Me Kat alongside Parsons and hosted former co-stars on her podcast—her most frequent emotional check-ins happen with Bowie and Sussman.

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“I have such respect for Kevin Sussman and the work that we got to do together and just watching how he takes direction and how he so effortlessly has stepped into the role of leading man,” said Bialik.

Yet they aren't the only stars she has forged strong connections with.

"I worked with Lauren [Lapkus] and Brian [Posehn]'s been on our podcast, so I have other connections," Bialik explained, per Entertainment Weekly.

"But in terms of the emotional connection, I like being able to reach out to John and to Kevin and to be able to say, 'I do not have any memory in my career of being this excited for another actor.'"

The genuine camaraderie has translated into ongoing creative crossovers, with Sussman, Bowie, Posehn, and Lapkus continuing to expand the Chuck Lorre sitcom universe across new projects, including the spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

The actress also revealed which stars she has been able to reconnect with in the new spin-off series Stuart Fails To Save the Universe (Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images)

A Bond Built Over Nine Seasons

Bialik and Rauch first joined the flagship series during season three before being elevated to series regulars in season four, cementing their roles as foundational pillars of the sitcom's ensemble.

While managing busy schedules and separate career paths naturally shifts how often large casts can assemble in one room, Bialik emphasized that having genuine peer friendships where you can unconditionally celebrate each other's wins remains one of the most rewarding takeaways from her nearly decade-long run on the show.

That bond was on full display when the pair recently reunited on the set of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.'

“I’m very close with Melissa Rauch,” Bialik said. “She and I talked the most about scheduling and things like that.”

“We were actually able to physically connect on set, me and Melissa,” she explained. “I can’t remember if she was there for a wardrobe fitting and it was my filming day. I don’t remember, but that was really, really special.”







