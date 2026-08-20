Why Mayim Bialik's strongest Big Bang Theory bonds might surprise longtime fans
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Why Mayim Bialik's strongest Big Bang Theory bonds might surprise longtime fans

The Amy Farrah Fowler actress opened up about the cast-mates she stays in regular contact with and shares the deepest emotional bonds.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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