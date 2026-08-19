Josh Radnor reveals reason cast of HIMYM are not even a 'little bit' close anymore
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Josh Radnor reveals reason cast of HIMYM are not even a 'little bit' close anymore

The Ted Mosby actor has broken the illusion that the MacLaren's gang spend their weekends hanging out in New York City.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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