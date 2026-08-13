Heated Rivalry actor accidentally reveals secret future for the TV show on Cameo

Dylan Walsh may have given away a big spoiler about the future of Heated Rivalry following the huge success behind season one.

Heated Rivalry, which is adapted from the novel 'The Long Game', has gone down a storm with viewers across the globe and boasts an impressive 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The TV show debuted on the Canadian streaming service Crave on November 28, 2025, and in the US on HBO Max on the same day.

It quickly generated a cult following and just a few weeks after its premiere Crave confirmed that a second season was officially happening.

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Now actor Dylan Walsh, who plays David Hollander (Shane Hollander's dad) on the show has given an update on the new season and possibly shared more than he should have done...

Dylan Walsh plays Shane Hollander's dad on the show (Crave)

He revealed in a Cameo video shared with a fan: "Getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes… so, I think we’re doing 12 this time."

The video has since made its way onto Twitter and gone viral. Why? Because Heated Rivalry fans think he may have just confirmed that season two and three are currently in production.

Previously creator Jacob Tierney has said he doesn't want seasons to be longer than six episodes so, doing the math, 12 episodes could well be another two seasons.

"I don’t need to do 10 [episodes in a season]," Tierney told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, adding: "I would always rather tighten the belt than get loosey-goosey. I would rather be like, 'Let’s see how much story we can pack into these episodes.'"

Walsh said that they're currently filming 12 new episodes in Canada (Harold Feng/Getty Images)

Walsh has since shared an update on Cameo, with his profile now reportedly saying that he will not be sharing fan vids until August 2027.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Walsh said in a now-deleted message on his page: "Stepping away because a video went viral that got me in trouble."

Whoops.

While a third season has not been confirmed, Tierney has teased what fan can expect in season two.

Speaking at BookCon 2026, he said of adapting 'The Long Game' for the new season: "'Long Game' is... so long and it's so gamey, like eating venison."

Tierney continued: "It really is different and the challenge, from an adaptation standpoint, is you're in much more serious territory.

"There's still lots of flirting, and there's lots of sex, but it's this kind of danger. This kind of 'hotel room, adolescent sex' stuff is largely gone."

Season two is expected to be released sometime next year.

UNILAD has approached Walsh's reps for comment.