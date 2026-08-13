Heated Rivalry actor accidentally reveals secret future for the TV show on Cameo
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Heated Rivalry actor accidentally reveals secret future for the TV show on Cameo

Apparently Dylan Walsh is 'in trouble' for what he shared about the show

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Harold Feng/Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Viral, Canada

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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