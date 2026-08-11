Nicholas Hoult joins HBO's 'Harry Potter' Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart

Nicholas Hoult is officially trading Lex Luthor for Hogwarts. The Superman actor has joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series for its second season, stepping into the role of the famously vain Professor Gilderoy Lockhart.

The news, first reported by Deadline, marks a major addition to the ambitious multi-season adaptation. Hoult will make his debut in Season 2, which adapts J.K. Rowling’s second novel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Lockhart, recruited as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts for Harry's second year, is introduced as a charming, bestselling author who claims to have performed legendary heroic exploits across the wizarding world.

However, behind his dazzle and celebrity status lies a deeply incompetent fraud who relies on memory charms to steal the achievements of others - and it's this reckless behaviour that serves a catalyst for one of the biggest scenes in the original book.

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The character was famously portrayed by Kenneth Branagh in Chris Columbus' 2002 feature film adaptation.

Kenneth Branagh famously played the role in the movie adaptation (Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Full-Circle Hogwarts Moment

For Hoult, joining the franchise represents a full-circle moment over two decades in the making.

As a child actor roughly 26 years ago, Hoult originally auditioned for the lead role of Harry Potter before it ultimately went to Daniel Radcliffe.

More than two decades later, the 36-year-old star will finally get his letter to Hogwarts and dust off his trunk to make that all important journey to Platform 9 3/4.

The role plays directly into Hoult's knack for portraying pompous, comedy-infused characters—a talent he honed to acclaim as Emperor Peter in Hulu’s The Great and as the insufferable food enthusiast in The Menu.

Yet it also serves as a very different kind of role to his recent stint as supervillain Lex Luthor in Superman alongside David Corenswet in the titular role.

The role marks the latest major franchise Hoult has been part of, having appeared in the DCU as Lex Luthor, and the X-men Universe as Hank McCoy (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

HBO's Expanding Wizarding World

Hoult joins an increasingly star-studded ensemble cast for HBO's flagship reboot.

The primary adult faculty includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. The young trio of Hogwarts students is led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Season 1, adapting Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is set to premiere on Christmas Day 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin this fall to minimize gaps between broadcast seasons.



