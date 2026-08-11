Nicholas Hoult joins HBO's 'Harry Potter' Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart
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Nicholas Hoult joins HBO's 'Harry Potter' Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart

The 'Superman' and 'The Great' star will take over the role of the famous, vain Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.

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Topics: Harry Potter, HBO, Celebrity, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
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