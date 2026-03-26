The release of the first trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter TV adaptation has sparked an unexpected reaction from fans.

Dominic McLaughlin takes over as Harry, and the trailer gives us a glimpse at living with the Dursleys following his parent's murder at the hands of the infamous villain Voldemort.

Arabella Stanton stars as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout is the new Ron Weasley.⁠ “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron," showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod said in a joint statement last May, as per Variety.

They continued: “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

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The Harry Potter franchise catapulted Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to global fame as readers and viewers alike fell in love with the Wizarding World.

In addition to the whole new cast and TV format for the Harry Potter universe, the trailer revealed the brand new aesthetic dreamed up by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and director Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones).

Staying true to J.K. Rowling’s original timeline, the series is set to span a decade, with each season following Harry, Ron and Hermione as they progress through Hogwarts School and face increasingly dark threats from the wizarding world. The show will begin with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, premiering on later this year around Christmastime.

While the trailer features familiar characters such as Harry, Dumbledore and Snape, as well as iconic locations like Hogwarts, some viewers feel it is missing one crucial element — magic.

One fan wrote on Instagram: “While this is great and emotional, I’d like to ask — where is the magic in this trailer? The only tiny hint I noticed was Snape using the Lumos spell.” Others echoed the sentiment, with one commenting, “The magic is not there. The movies and the cast we already had were the magic,” while another added that the trailer felt “more realistic, down-to-earth” rather than magical.

The new Harry Potter TV show trailer has been met with a mixed reception (HBO Max)

Someone else complained: “I’m trying my best to be open minded and I will watch it but where is the magic? this is not Harry Potter.”

Although trailers are designed to tease rather than reveal too much, some amateur critics have pointed out that this one includes very few spells and almost no magical creatures. For many, the overall tone of the show also feels a lot less magical than they were expecting. However, there have also been optimistic reactions to the teaser clip, with one fan writing on Reddit that the thing that excited them the most was: "All the scenes of the trio having fun together, but also how serious the tone was at the start with the Dursleys."

While another fan chimed in and said: "The majority of the scenes they picked were skipped over in the movie."