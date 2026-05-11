When it comes to Euphoria, the show is well know for its controversial scenes, but even die-hard viewers couldn’t help but find themselves shocked on Sunday night as Sydney Sweeney once again subjected herself to what they described as a ‘humiliation ritual.

Since the HBO show returned for it's highly anticipated third season last month, Sweeney’s character Cassie has gone through a very on-brand crash out - which has included her posing fully nude for her OnlyFans venture, as well as having a 'nip slip' at her disastrous wedding to fiancé Nate, which ended with him being beaten up and having his little toe chopped off by a gang he owes money to.

Yep, it's been a lot.

On Sunday (May 10), the latest episode of the show opened to Cassie sucking her toes as she recites the ‘This Little Piggy’ nursery rhyme for her OnlyFans subscribers.

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Yet things only went downhill from here, as Cassie later took on a Godzilla-like persona that saw her crush buildings with her nipples as she wreaked havoc on the men of Hollywood who enjoyed her work.

Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard sucked her toes at the beginning of Euphoria Season 3, Episode 5 (HBO)

In a slew of clips, Cassie recorded her voice and performed several sex acts, as she sought to grow her OnlyFans following.

While this made sense for the character, viewers tuning in couldn’t help but ask how Sweeney herself had ever agreed to film such content for the show.

Taking to social media to share their thoughts, one person wrote: "I'm convinced this season of Euphoria is a Sydney Sweeney humiliation ritual."

Another echoed the sentiment adding: "Sydney Sweeney humiliation ritual for the first ten minutes."

A third then said: "This has got to be a humiliation ritual for Sydney Sweeney. They had to pay her good for that Godzilla reenactment."

Season three of Euphoria sees Cassie go to new extremes (HBO)

Yet another viewer soon chimed in, writing: ”They cannot possibly be paying Sydney Sweeney that much money cause wth do they have her doing ..like omg it’s a humiliation ritual every Sunday.”

Throughout season three of the show, Sweeney has constantly been at the heart of some controversial scenes, with many questioning what had prompted her to perform such compromising content on camera.

One person penned: "Like what the f**k Sydney Sweeney read the Euphoria script and said yesssss I really wanna be in this.”

Another added: "The concept of Sydney Sweeney reading this script and accepting it and then also doing it,” before a third went on to brand it tantamount to ‘porn’ as they commented: "10 mins in… why is this season just Sydney Sweeney porn?”

Fans have slammed Cassie's storyline as 'porn' (HBO)

Despite a backlash regarding her portrayal, Sweeney has historically stood by her work, and during a 2022 interview with The Independent, she cemented this by speaking of how proud she was of her job playing Cassie.

She said: "I'm very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked."

She argued there’s ‘a stigma against actresses who get naked on screen,’ noting: "When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise.

"But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different."