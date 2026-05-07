Superstar Robert Downey Jr. has taken a shot at 'influencer culture' when asked about how fame has changed during his time in the spotlight.

In an appearance on the Conversations for our Daughter podcast, the Marvel mega-star reflected on how celebrity had evolved since he started out back in the 80s.

Robert Downey Jr. first achieved fame in the 1980s as part of the 'Brat Pack' of young actors, starring in teen films like Weird Science, he has since become a global superstar thanks to his role as Tony Stark in Iron Man.

He said the competition was so stiff back in the day, that you 'shouldn't even bother trying'.

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Speaking on the podcast, Downey Jr. spoke candidly on whether he thought Influencers are 'stars of the future'.

He said: “Nowadays people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves.

“I don’t look at that as a negative thing. I just look at it as more like the challenge for individuation is being upped.”

Robert Downey Jr has had some choice words for influencers (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

It wasn't all doom and gloom from the Iron Man however, as he expressed a genuinely optimistic view for the next generation of stars.

He continued: “Hopefully the [larger] part of the youth of, let’s just call it America for locality’s sake, is gonna say, ‘Yeah, but that’s not my thing. I want to go do something, I’m going to make something, I want to build something, I want to educate myself and I want to have more inputs, so whatever my output is, it isn’t just a self-aggrandizing kind of influencer-type thing'."

But when he was asked if he thought influencers could be the 'stars of the future' however, his answer was typically to the point.

He said that was 'absolute horses**t'.

Downey Jr shared how nobody is immune to the 'influencer thing', revealing his 14-year-old son got caught up in the lifestyle.

He said “[My 14-year-old son] kinda got caught up in this whole influencer thing, and next thing you know, it’s like, ‘Hey, if you like the way I’m playing this video game, do you wanna send me a donation?’ And really, it becomes a religion.

“So there’s something about the influencers today that are almost like the Evangelical hucksters of the information age. At the same token, it’s different because we’re playing in this new territory and so it’s a little bit of a frontier and I don’t really have a judgment on it.

"I also know when I am promoting a film now I’ve gotten to know a few of these influencers, and I find many of them grounded, accomplished, cool people.”

Robert Downey Jr returns in Avengers: Doomsday later this year (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

When is Downey Jr. returning for Avengers: Doomsday?

Downey Jr is returning to the Iron Man franchise in Avengers: Doomsday, which is in theatres on December 18.

He currently has a massive social media following, with 58.1 million followers on his Instagram. It's not something he's comfortable with however, telling the podcast that it's something he tries to ignore.

“I try not to get too deep down any rabbit hole,” he said.

“People say, ‘Robert, they just love it when you’re just kind of seemingly off the cuff and they’re getting a glimpse into your life.’

“And I go, ‘But yeah, but I’d be manufacturing that aspect for them. So it’s BS.’”

Robert Downey Jr's representatives were approached for comment.