A twisted killer told police he'd tell them where he'd buried the body of a woman in exchange for fast food.

Wade Wilson, 31, bragged about being 'the world's sought after inmate' and told police he 'used his looks' to lure women in, as heard on Netflix's second season of Worst Ex Ever.

The streamer dropped four new episodes of the true crime documentary, with the first episode Dating the Deadpool Killer revisiting the 2019 killings of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in the city of Cape Coral, Florida.

Wade Wilson, who was later nicknamed the Deadpool killer due to having the same name as the Marvel killer, was sentenced to death on August 27, 2024 in Cape Coral Florida.

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Wilson met Kristine Melton on a night out in a bar in Cape Coral on October 6, 2019, and went back to her house, with her friend.

However, after Kristine's friend left, Wilson strangled the 35-year-old to death. He then stole her car to kill pedestrian Diane Ruiz, who he strangled and ran over until she was dead.

Wade Wilson was found guilty of first degree murder in June 2024, and in August, a judge imposed two death sentences (Netflix)

Ruiz' purse was found outside a local school, of which Wilson had asked for directions for. Ruiz entered the car with the killer, not knowing it would be the last car ride she ever took.

Her purse and ID were handed into police, with her husband later reporting her missing. Wilson bragged about the murders to his father - who turned him into police - before telling his 'monstrous son' on a prison phone call that he had to tell Ruiz's family where her body was buried.

Unbeknownst to Wilson at the time, Ruiz's body was found in a field by police on October 10, in a vacant field. While they were on scene, Wilson phoned up Detective Nick Jones - saying he'd tell him where Ruiz's body was buried in exchange for a burger and fries.

"Might seem stupid. Give me some french fries and a burger, and I'm gonna take you right where you want to go. That's all I want bro," he could be heard saying on the call.

Later, he continued: "You’re are going to take me to eat, so I’ll show you the body right? You’re going to get me some french fries? Lets go get this body, Come on. It’s gonna get dark. I’m hungry."

Speaking to the Netflix cameras, Jones said: "He wanted to trade a body for a meal."

Wilson told police she got in car after asking for directions, adding: "That's all it took".

"I could tell she wanted to get out, so I was like, I'm just going to kill her real quick. Grabbed her by the neck and choked her." He then admitted Ruiz was still alive until he pushed her out the car and ran her over.

"While talking to him, he's got really dark eyes," Detective Jones said. "It's almost like there was nothing there. There was no remorse, no empathy."

Wilson later said: "This is what I do with women. I use my charm, I use my good looks. That's what I did with the first girl, and that's how I got her into bed. And look what happened to her, same story as this. I just used my looks."

Media attention of the case continued to grow, with hundreds of women, aware of the sick crimes he had committed, trying to get in contact.

Speaking to one of these women on the phone from prison, a recording on the documentary heard him telling her: "You know, they say that I'm the most sought after inmate in the world right now."

Wilson's biological father, Steven Testasecca, later testified against his son in court.

Wade Wilson was found guilty of first degree murder in June 2024, and in August, a judge imposed two death sentences.











