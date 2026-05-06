Friends star Lisa Kudrow has answered the question that has divided fans of the show for years. Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

Kudrow is best known for playing the loveable masseuse Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom - who we saw by both Ross and Rachel’s side throughout the ten seasons of their tumultuous relationship.

The 62-year-old has recently been revisiting her days on the hit sitcom while promoting the third and final season of her HBO series,The Comeback.

Recently, she seemingly confirmed the rumors that the cast still make $20m per year from residuals.

Advert

And now, TV host Jimmy Fallon asked the question everyone wanted to know when Kudrow appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this week.

“What is your take? Were they on a break?” Fallon asked - and it seems like the mother of one agrees with the majority of Friends fans.

Despite admitting she was ‘afraid’ to speak on the subject, Kudrow shared her very honest take.

“Well, no. But it's beyond that, it’s beyond break or not,” she answered, before making a bombshell claim.

“He was a bad boyfriend!"

It seemed like Kudrow was expecting a negative reaction from the crowd, as she thanked them for cheering at her response.

Recalling the conversation the cast had during the 2021 reunion, she recalled: "We did the reunion just, like, five years ago… We were all so like, 'They were on a break.' Like, 'Rachel, that hysterical shrew, not letting him sleep with someone and won't get back together.'"

"She shouldn't have gotten back with him because he was horrible!” she continued.

However, Schwimmer had a very different answer when asked by Fallon in 2020.

"It's not even a question!" he said. "They were on a break!"

Were Ross and Rachel on a break? (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

For those who need their memories rejigging, Ross Geller, David Schwimmer, finally got his teenage dream, when he began dating Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston.

However, in true Ross style, he let jealousy get in the way during the third season of the show, as he couldn’t get over his insecurities of her career, and colleague, Mark.

Rachel said the two needed to spend time apart, and that same night, Ross went out and slept with copy shop worker, Chloe.

News quickly spread around the City, and ultimately, it was Central Perk owner, and long term Rachel admirer, Gunther who, very happily, told her the news.

Chaos ensued within the group during the revelation, but over the seasons, although Ross and Rachel both moved on with a number of other partners, they never truly got over each other.

Rachel then found out she was pregnant with Ross’ baby, Emma, who they successfully co-parented together. However, they never actually admitted their true feelings for each other until it was time for Rachel to leave for Paris. She couldn't go through with it and ended up getting off the plane at the last minute for Ross in the season finale.

Of course, we don’t, and probably never know, where Ross and Rachel would be now, but let's hope they’ve settled the argument once and for all…