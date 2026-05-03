Olivia Rodrigo took a swing at Jake Paul in her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live with a savage swipe at the YouTuber.

The actor and singer-songwriter appeared as a guest star on the comedy show, delivering the opening monologue which often includes jabs at other celebrities.

Rogrigo and Paul had previously appeared together as children in the Disney show Bizaardvark, which ran from 2016 to 2019 when Rodrigo was 13 and Paul was 19.

The series follows characters Frankie Wong and Paige Olvera, played by Madison Hu and Rodrigo, as they find success posting songs and funny videos online.

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Paul joined the cast for the first two seasons playing Dirk Mann, who took dare requests from followers.

Rodrigo has since gone on to have a successful career as a musician, while Paul has pursued his career as a YouTuber, as well as in boxing.

Rodrigo appeared as a guest star on SNL (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

Taking to the mic for her monologue, Rodrigo recalled her time on the show, and took the opportunity to roast Paul over his boxing exploits.

"When I was 13 I was on a Disney show called Bizaardvark," she said.

"We had an incredible cast, which included acting legend Jake Paul. We'd always talk about our futures, me and Jake."

She added: "I'd say, 'I really want to create music that explores the complexities of girls my age.'

"And he'd say, 'Well, one day I really want to beat up old guys on Netflix.' And we both did it! Hurray!"

Paul has also previously spoken about his time on the show, telling PEOPLE: “Man, it was just a fun time, to be honest. I think it was a good kickstart to my career because I was the first-ever influencer on TV.”

Jake Paul in the ring with Anthony Joshua (Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images)

Rodrigo poked fun at Paul over his boxing match against Mike Tyson on Netflix, which was criticized over Paul facing off against the 60-year-old Tyson.

In fact Paul, nicknamed 'The Problem Child' has even developed something of a reputation for facing opponents who are older than him, and it was this

Paul, 29, later faced off against Anthony Joshua, 36, an opponent closer to his own age.

This time it was Joshua who took the victory, with it later being confirmed that Paul's jaw had been broken in two places during the fight.

Paying tribute to his opponent after the fight, Joshua said: "We have to give Jake his respect for trying. Well done, but he came up against a real fighter tonight."