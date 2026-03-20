Olivia Rodrigo has responded to speculation that she has a long-running feud with Sabrina Carpenter over a previous love triangle.

The music pair might be some of the biggest musicians on the planet, but there has been rumors for quite a while that they are not exactly on the best of terms.

You see, five years ago Olivia and Sabrina were embroiled in a love triangle with Joshua Bassett, a fellow Disney alum.

The whole situation led to the singers writing songs about love triangle, with Olivia kickstarting her career with the single 'Drivers License', which is said to be inspired by her breakup with Basset.

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Olivia sang in the track 'you're probably with that blonde girl', which fans believed was aimed at Basset being romantically linked to Sabrina.

Fans believe Olivia Rodrigo addressed the matter through one of her tracks (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

While it all sounds like a pretty messy situation, Olivia has since addressed the speculation and it's fair to say there's no bad blood between herself and the 'Manchild' hitmaker.

"I think she's great," Olivia said of Sabrina to British Vogue. "I'm so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she's put out."

Addressing the noise the music pair may have a bit of beef, the singer added: "It's just people just get weird and clickbaity — it's all love, though. I've talked to her many times."

Sabrina was asked by Rolling Stone in June last year about whether she was responding to 'Drivers License' with her track 'Skin', which saw her sing 'maybe blonde was the only rhyme'.

"I didn’t really intentionally do that," she told the outlet. "All I knew was that it wasn’t going to stop me from doing what I loved, ever. That’s kind of how I’ve always felt. Sometimes, it’s about how you are able to be resilient."

Sabrina Carpenter has not publicly spoke about the alleged feud (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She added: "What that era taught me was to just trust myself, and trust that everything is going to work out the way it’s supposed to, and trust that relationships are put into your life for a reason.

"You might not see that in the moment, but you see it later."

Elsewhere in the British Vogue interview, Olivia discussed being thrown into the limelight when she was a teenager.

"I was going through a break-up, working a full-time job, a student in high school and taking three AP classes," she added.

"Looking back, I always think, 'Wow, life will never be as hard as it was when I was 17.'"