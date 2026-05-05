Eileen Gu shared the insane amount of work and detail that went into her Met Gala gown, and I think we can all agree that it paid off.

Gu was the name on everyone's lips at this year's Winter Olympics. The Chinese-American athlete already had an impressive track record, but following the most recent games she's now the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history at the age of just 22.

With her stardom in mind, it was only time before she was invited to the Met Gala and last night she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Beyoncé, Sarah Paulson, Margot Robbie, and Bad Bunny at fashion's biggest night.

This year's Met Gala theme was Costume Art, and Gu's outfit definitely hit the brief.

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Gu wore a beautiful bubble dress by Iris van Herpen, made up of a staggering 15,000 glass bubbles.

Eileen Gu's dress was made up of 15,000 glass bubbles (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The ensemble took 2,550 hours to create, she told ESPNW.

"I have 15,000 glass bubbles on me," she told the outlet. "But there's technology under the dress that enables reality to kind of come together with the art."

Gu went on: "It's a play on surrealism. It's a play on movement. It's a play on nature and on fun and whimsy."

People wasted no time to gush about the gorgeous gown. "This is the coolest dress ever," someone commented.

"This is so cool I thought it was ai," echoed another.

A different person raved: "Saw this on the carpet and was instantly obsessed."

Iris van Herpen, the designer of the dress, was also applauded for having 'understood the brief'.

Lindsey Vonn was also at last night's Met Gala just weeks after sustaining a catastrophic leg injury at the Olympics.

She fractured her leg in multiple places during the women's downhill ski and needed several surgeries afterwards.

Despite the traumatic affair she seemed fit and healthy at the Met, telling ESPNW that she felt 'good'.

"It's been a while since I've been able to look or feel like myself," she shared. "So this is a big night for me and, of course, I'm so thrilled to be here with Thom [Browne] and the amazing table that he has accumulated."

She also spoke to Vogue ahead of the high-profile night and suggested that the Met was her 'coming-out party'.

Vonn said: "I’ve been in such a different world, especially since my crash. This is kind of my coming-out party—I get to be around people, wearing a dress that’s beautiful and feminine, and put my crutches down for the first time."