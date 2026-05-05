When most people think of Bad Bunny, they will instantly think of his historic Super Bowl halftime show from earlier this year, when the Puerto Rican singer dominated the stage with a Spanish only performance that saw him perform at his youthful and unencumbered best.

Yet his Met Gala look for the 2026 edition of the annual art and fashion fundraiser couldn’t be further from his Super Bowl styling, as he deliberately aged himself up by half a century to walk the green and tan carpet.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio’s time travelling beauty look saw the star hide his youthful complexion behind layer upon layer of specially designed prosthetics to showcase an older physique, complete with white hair and wrinkles.

It was part of his response to this year’s theme, which aimed to explore the different types of body explored as part of the Costume Institute’s 2026 exhibition.

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Created by Mike Marino, the brains behind some of Heidi Klum’s most memorable Halloween looks, every wrinkle, sag, and sun-spot was hand-sculpted by Marino in collaboration with Bad Bunny and focused on how the passage of time may actually organically affect his face, neck and hands in the years to come.

Bad Bunny looked decades older for his Met Gala look (Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny’s latest Met Gala look is a far cry from previous years, which have seen him sport everything from dewy skin and voluminous bouffants, through to perfectly coiffed kiss curls for last year’s celebration of Black Style.

Yet no matter the outfit, or the theme, it’s safe to say the singer doesn’t hold back and always delivers a look that commands attention and sparks a conversation.

Teaming his prosthetics with a custom all-black tuxedo suit of his own design produced in collaboration with Zara, Bad Bunny showcased the beauty of the older body and the timelessness of true style with a single bold, but classic look.

And it wouldn’t be a fashion gala without a nod to the work of those who had come before him, with Bad Bunny’s pussy bow collar serving as a nod to Charles James’ 1947 ‘bustle’ gown - which is on display at the Costume Institute as part of its permanent collection.





The singer was unrecognisable when compared to his Super Bowl performance back in February (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





Strict rules all celebrities must follow at the Met Gala

No selfies allowed

Paps might go wild on the Met Gala red carpet, capturing all the celebs on fashion's biggest night out, but some guests will be pained by the fact that they can't take their own photos, because selfies are strictly banned.

Anna Wintour issued the selfie ban back in 2015 in the hopes of keeping the inner workings of the Met Gala behind lock and key.

However, some rebellious few have flouted the golden rule over the years, as there's always one who sneaks a phone to the toilet for a cheeky bathroom selfie, which later pops up on social media.

Certain foods are banned

There are certain foods that are banned from the event, and not for any real rhyme or reason other than the way they could pose a red carpet disaster.

Things like chives could be dangerous if they get stuck in anyone's teeth before photos. Onion and garlic are also banned in order to prevent bad breath, and other dishes which could easily spill onto dresses.

Wintour has addressed the rumors that the likes of onion, chives and garlic are banned from the event, telling Today host Jenna Bush Hager in 2024: “Well, those are three things I'm not particularly fond of, and so yes, that's true."

Strict seating plan

If you're stuck next to your arch-nemesis at the Met Gala, tough. Because you aren't allowed to move seats.

Seating arrangements are strictly maintained, with a lot of 'power-brokering' in the planning beforehand.

"A lot of thought goes into who sits next to who, if they sat together last year, if they've sat next to each other at other events, so much goes into it, it's shocking," Sylvana Ward Durrett, former director of special projects at Vogue, said in the 2016 documentary The First Monday in May.

Cheeky cigarette? Absolutely not

No smoking is allowed at the glitzy fashion event, a rule which was reportedly recirculated after the likes of Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Marc Jacobs were pictured smoking in the bathrooms in 2017.

Met Gala guests the following year were reminded that it's 'illegal to smoke in the museum'.

It should be noted that smoking indoors in New York City has been banned since 2003, and prior invitations to the event have reiterated this.

Strict age limit

If you're under 18, you can kiss your chance of getting into the Met Gala goodbye.

This rule was implemented in 2018, with that year's theme being 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

A Met Gala spokesperson later confirmed the age restriction was introduced as 'it's not an appropriate event for people under 18'.