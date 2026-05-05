As the 2026 Met Gala got into full swing on Monday evening, the stars were out in full force to celebrate the hottest night in modern fashion, but it wasn’t just star Zoë Kravitz’s outfit that grabbed attention, but her choice of pose too.

The actress, 37, wowed audiences with a Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, constructed entirely from intricate black lace, and kept on theme for the night by channelling a Rococo silhouette complete with extravagant and hip panniers.

Yet while the outfit alone was enough to command attention, it was the star’s decision to pose with her left hand conspicuously hidden within the folds of her skirt that sparked intrigue among viewers tuning in.

The decision to hide her hand from view has added further fuel to the news that she and Harry Styles are now engaged, with her left hand, the hand on which an engagement ring is commonly worn, conveniently and conspicuously shielded from prying eyes.

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Zoe Kravitz continued to spark engagement rumours by hiding her left hand (Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

News of a potential engagement broke last week, after the loved up couple were spotted strolling through London with Kravitz reportedly sporting a dazzling diamond sparkler seen on that hand.

The news was then seemingly ‘confirmed’ by sources close to the couple who told People that the couple is, in fact, engaged, after just eight months of dating.

However, there has been no official comment from the couple either way, making the deliberate choice of pose all the more intriguing.

While it remains unconfirmed whether Kravitz did wear an engagement ring to the Gala, Vogue themselves did make reference to a ring in their liveblog coverage, hinting that perhaps there is some truth to the speculation after all.





The intentional pose was a running theme all evening for the star (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)





Met Gala 2026 theme explained

Accessories aside, the celebs who attend are actually given a dress code, as well as an invitation to tailor their outfits to the event’s theme.

The Met Gala doubles as a launch event for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, and the theme is generally aligned with that, along with a slightly more open-to-interpretation dress code.

This year’s theme is ‘Costume Art’, to tie in with a Costume Institute exhibition, which pairs paintings and sculptures with historical and contemporary clothes.

It looks to deal with ‘the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection’.

The dress code is a bit more vague: Fashion is Art. British Vogue says the dress code ‘encourages attendees to consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas’.

Previous themes and dress code have included:

2025

Theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

Dress code: Tailored for You

2024

Theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Dress code: The Garden of Time

2023

Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Dress code: In honor of Karl