The son of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has broken his silence after his father's tragic death.

News of Sheets' passing emerged on Wednesday, April 22, following the publication of a police report which outlined how officers were called to the reality TV star's home in the Lake Havasu area of Arizona after someone discovered a body at the property.

Officers arrived at the address to find Sheets with what the force described as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound to head.'

The police report reads: "On April 22, 2026, at approximately 2:00am, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual."

Advert

The TV star, who died age 67, is survived by his children, Brandon and Tiffany Sheets.

Brandon has shared a public tribute to his late father, where he vowed to keep his legacy alive and continue to "build those memories".

Darrell Sheets died in April (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"My heart is so broken. . . I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family. Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.

"I cant answer everyone's questions or concerns right now, I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and I.

"The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is," Brandon wrote on Instagram.

He shared a series of photos of his father, including ones of him with his grandson.

Fans shared their condolences in the comments, with one saying, "My most sincere condolences @brandosheets you and your Dad were our favourites on the show."

"I’m deeply sorry. I can’t imagine what you and your entire family are going through," another penned.

Brandon followed up his post with a slideshow video containing different photos of the Storage Wars favourite, which he captioned, "Missing you hard today Dad."

Sheets - known as 'The Gambler - shot to fame on Storage Wars, eventually retiring from the show in its 15th season, released in 2023. He earned what was then the biggest payout on the show's history in 2012, gambling $3,600 on a storage locker which turned out to contain a collection of original art by Mexican painter Frank Gutierrez worth $300,000.

After retiring to Lake Havasu, Sheets set up his own antique and salvage store, which he called 'Havasu Show Me Your Junk'.

His son Brandon also appeared on the show and was known as 'The Sidebet', though he left in season nine.