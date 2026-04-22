For over 15 years, Storage Wars has been delighting audiences on A&E with plenty of drama, wild antics and ludicrous deals being broadcast for our viewing pleasure.

If you’re unfamiliar with the beloved reality TV program, professional buyers take a chance to purchase storage lockers, which haven’t had their rent paid for three months, with fan favourites such as Californian Darrell Sheets, regularly taking a chance on whatever treasures could be waiting inside.

Before buying a locker, the Storage Wars contestants have a golden window of just five minutes to inspect the container’s contents from the door. During that time, they must figure out whether or not the room could earn them a quick fortune or lose them the lot.

While the concept may sound simple, there is a massive margin of error, and if the storage hunters aren’t careful, they could easily make a very expensive mistake.

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Something bulky for example, could initially be perceived as a treasure, only for you to uncover it and realise it’s actually a hunk of junk.

Darrell proudly discussed his amazing find on the show (A&E)

Over the years, there have been some wild wins and some deeply disturbing finds—it’s all the luck of the draw.

And while it’s unlikely you’re going to come across a Fabergé Egg or a previously unknown Picasso, there is a chance you could hit the jackpot.

Darrell is one man who has walked away from Storage Wars with a neat profit, having secured one of the most high value finds in the show’s history prior to his death on April 22, from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

The fan favorite, nicknamed The Gambler, made his debut in 2010 and is known for his strategic bidding and cool demeanour.

In one episode of Storage Wars, he successfully bid on a block containing paintings by Mexican artist Frank Gutierrez.

After paying $4,000 for its contents, Sheets took the artwork for valuation by Kathy Gallegos of Avenue 50 Studio Inc.

And it turned out the art was indeed genuine, so how much was it valued for?

One of the paintings found in the unit (A&E)

In the end, Gallegos valued the artwork at approximately $300,000, making it one of the biggest scoops in Storage Wars history.

Sheets' son Brandon revealed one of the paintings from the locker, prompting Sheets to say: “Oh my God, that's so beautiful.

“If this is a real Frank Gutierrez, this thing could be worth thousands. It's a heart at the top with a woman's arms holding two babies over blue birds in a nest."

Gutierrez' work features fantastical elements including dreamscapes.

And after his appearance on the show, Sheets revealed in a 2012 post on Twitter that he had been able to meet the artist.

He said: “Best part is I got to speak to Frank G and I'm giving him back a lot of his personal items. He is a very wonderful man.”