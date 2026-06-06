Amazon Prime has a series that’s been so well received on the streaming platform that critics have given it a 100 percent rating, while audiences follow closely behind.

There’s nothing better than curling up on the couch with a good TV series and snacks, with the Amazon Prime Video starting theme music and a pillow to hide your face during tense moments.

Because when it comes to The Devil’s Hour, starring Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, there’s not much that can top a weekend of binging - especially when there's already 16 episodes ready and waiting for you.

The supernatural horror story blends serial killer scariness with old-school mystery, and then a multiverse to boot.

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According to IMDB, season one focuses on a woman [Jessica Raine], who wakes up 'every night at exactly 3.33AM, in the middle of the so-called devil's hour between 3AM and 4AM.’

The second season is a little less complicated, but that might just be what makes it easier to digest after the madness of the previous episodes come to light.

The Devil's Hour season 2 is out (Amazon Prime)

Anyway, pair a mother waking up at strange times with a character named Gideon Shepherd [Capaldi], who is a murderer who can see the future in the form of memories, it makes for a strange pairing.

According to Capaldi, it was a tough project to be part of.

“What’s compelling for me is—well, first of all, this [whole show] is an imaginative leap, right? And in a way that makes it kind of hard to play,” Capaldi said in an interview with Paste Magazine. “I always think genre things are harder to play than people realize because the mechanics of the story always have elements that are not real. So you have to believe in these things. The actors have to believe in these things that are not real and convince everyone else that they are real.”

However, according to viewers, he managed to pull it off well, resulting in the coveted score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the rating platform, one critic said: “This supernatural-tinged one is a doozy: suspenseful, well-acted and full of surprises.”

Another wrote: “The Devil’s Hour is a binge-worthy offering from Prime Video that has the potential to be another memorable addition to the streaming platform’s library of content.”

A third said: “Several corpses and authentic horror scenes round out this mystery that unfolds episode by episode, and that leaves you wanting more.”

It seems like this is the best plan of action for this weekend.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video right now.