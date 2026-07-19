Although it's not Christmas yet, Home Alone fans are having a sad realization about the hit film, and believe they'll never be able to watch it the same way again following Brenda Fricker's death.

Fricker, who played 'the Central Park pigeon lady' in film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, alongside Macaulay Culkin in 1992, sadly died aged 81, earlier this week, her agent confirmed.

In a statement, her agent Phil Belfield said: "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her."

He added: "I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

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Fricker's death came just six months after the death of fellow Home Alone actress Catherine O'Hara, who died in January, at the age of 71. With the loss of both actors in the same year, fans already know the Christmas viewing will be emotional this year.

Fellow Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara also died this year (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: "Rewatching Home Alone this Christmas is going to be especially painful. Within just a few months, the franchise lost two of its most beloved stars: Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s devoted mother Kate McCallister, and Brenda Fricker, remembered as the kindhearted Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Another penned: "It's going hard to watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2 now with both Brenda Fricker and Catherine O'Hara gone."

"Catherine O'Hara and now Brenda Fricker!" a third wrote. "Home Alone 2 is gonna hit differently this year when Christmas comes around! RIP."

O'Hara was best known for playing the role of Kate McCallister in Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), who was the mother of Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister.

Brenda became the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar (Getty Images)

In February, it was revealed on O'Hara's death certificate that she died of a pulmonary embolism.

As well as the blood clot in her lungs, it was also written that rectal cancer was her long-term cause of death.

O'Hara had been receiving cancer treatment since March 2025, ten months before her death.

Fricker's exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, although her agent said she had died after a 'period of ill health'.

As well as her role in Home Alone, Fricker was best known for her role in 1989 film My Left Foot, which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1990. The award saw her become the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar.