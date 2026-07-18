Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey controversies explained as critics blast 3-hour-long film
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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey controversies explained as critics blast 3-hour-long film

One Hollywood billionaire has been accused of fueling a 'bad-faith' pile-on

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: Christopher Nolan, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford