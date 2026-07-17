After months of waiting, The Odyssey finally hit screens today. Although many will be rushing to the theatres to watch the flick, there's one group who will probably give it a miss, MAGA supporters.

Those who are followers of the 'Make America Great Again' movement have been in uproar ever since the casting of Christopher Nolan's depiction of the film was released.

For those who are unaware, the film, which features a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Tom Holland tells the tale of Ancient fictional Greek hero, Odysseus, and his 10-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

However, there were some casting choices that MAGA supporters weren't happy with.

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Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o, features in the film, playing the role of Helen of Troy. Nyong’o is of Kenyan decent, however, a number of MAGA supporters were up in arms, claiming that the character was white, with blonde hair.

Lupita Nyong’o plays Helen of Troy in the film (Photo by Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)

Hitting back at the casting criticism, the 43-year-old told Elle: “This is a mythological story.

“I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

“It’s quite something to be a part of The Odyssey, because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that’s why the cast is what it is. We’re occupying the epic narrative of our time.”

Elon Musk is just one of the people who had something to say about the casting - as he accused Nolan of making a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hire, claiming that the director 'wants awards'.

Many people spoke out against Musk's comments, but it's not the only casting Musk made controversial comments about.

Nolan hit back at Musk's comments (Photo by Aalok Soni/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

In May, reports surfaced that Juno star Elliot Page, who is transgender, would be playing the role of Achilles, who is known as 'the greatest warrior in Greek mythology'.

When reports surfaced, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, commenting: "One of the dumbest and twisted things I’ve ever heard."

However, the reports were not even accurate, as Page actually plays the role of Greek soldier Sinon, who plays a part in the Trojan War.

Responding to Musk's comments in a recent interview before the movie was release, Nolan told The Telegraph: "These conversations that happen before people see the film — they’re always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet.”