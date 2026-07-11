Tom Holland reveals why he says 'dad' instead of 'father' in The Odyssey after facing backlash

It's a busy month for Tom Holland, with the release of The Odyssey and Spider-Man:Brand New Day. If the star didn't have enough on his plate, he's now had to defend his character, Telemachus' dialogue.

The new film, set to be released next week (July 17) tells the tale of Ancient fictional Greek hero, Odysseus which is as old as time. It tells the journey of his 10-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War,

Matt Damon stars as the main character, while Anne Hathaway stars as his wife, Penelope. His son, Telemachus, is played by Holland, while Twilight star Robert Pattinson also stars in the A-List cast, playing the role of Antinous, who is on a mission to take the throne off Odysseus.

However, when the trailer dropped a few months ago, fans were left confused with the 'modern language' in which Holland could be heard saying 'dad' or 'daddy' and not 'father'.

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Of course, fans took to Reddit to discuss the matter - as they had dividing opinions.

"He says father in the teaser they showed in theaters awhile back, I doubt the line is as big of a deal as people are making it out to be," said one fan on a Reddit thread.

However, another thought it was much deeper than that, adding: "I have a sneaking suspicion they filmed both and there was debate in the edit bay over which to use, so they put them both in different trailers to see the response."

Now, The Impossible star has taken time out of his busy schedule to clear things up once and for all, along with director, Christopher Nolan.

On Channel 4's The Four Cast, Holland was asked what the thinking behind his character saying 'dad' instead of the old fashioned 'father' was.

The film will be released on July 17 (Photo by Aalok Soni/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

"Because I wouldn't have even said father back in the day would I?" he said, as he turned to director Christopher Nolan, who agreed.

"It'd have been in Greek, so it's no less correct..." before Nolan stepped in.

Nolan suggested that people tended to view the ancient worlds 'in weird ways'.

"When you go to the poem, what you find is something that's really earthy and grounded and accessible. And so for me, in building a world on film, I just want to centre in on that. And make it very fresh for modern audiences."

So there you have it!



