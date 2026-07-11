Tom Holland reveals why he says 'dad' instead of 'father' in The Odyssey after facing backlash
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Tom Holland reveals why he says 'dad' instead of 'father' in The Odyssey after facing backlash

The star has cleared things up once and for all with director, Christopher Nolan

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan, Entertainment

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh