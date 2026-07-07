Tom Holland might be used to swinging into action on massive blockbuster like Spider-Man, but working with director Christopher Nolan proved to be a totally different ball game.

The actor recently sat down to discuss his upcoming mythical epic, 'The Odyssey', which hits theaters on July 17.

Holland stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon and while you'd think any actor would relish that... the Brit conceded that his first day was actually

incredibly stressful.

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During a recent Fandango interview, the 30-year-old revealed that he was initially convinced the legendary director secretly hated his acting.

It all came down to a very confusing habit Nolan had during a highly emotional scene Holland was filming with his co-star, John Bernthal.

"I think my first day for me was probably one of the most daunting experiences of my career," he admitted during the sit-down interview.

Tom Holland conceded to having a tough day on set shooting with Christopher Nolan on his first day (Universal Pictures)

Holland explained that he and Bernthal were navigating uncharted waters on the set of the two-time Academy Award-winning director, and while the pair were trying to nail an important scene they thought Nolan had the hump with them.

That's because Nolan kept abruptly yelling cut, leaving him in a state of absolute panic and questioning whether he was really good enough to be rubbing shoulders with his esteemed colleagues.

But the reason Nolan was cutting the scene so often was much more benign.

Referring to the massive IMAX cameras Nolan famously uses for his ambitious pictures, Holland said: "I didn't know that it only ran for 3 minutes,"

"So I remember you would continue cutting. And I was with John like why does he keep cutting?"

Yes, unaware of the limitations shooting on the IMAX cameras, Holland naturally assumed his performance was the problem.

He added: "And I like in my head I'm like does he not like what we're doing? Like what is happening?"

Thankfully, someone on the crew quickly stepped in to explain the technical reality of shooting on IMAX film.

"And then I remember it was actually George Cottle that was like no no no. There's only 3 minutes in the match," Holland laughed.

The massive cameras literally ran out of film and needed to be completely reloaded by the production team every few minutes.

The actor recalled thinking: "Oh, thank God she's cutting in the middle of line."

Interestingly, Fandango's Jacqueline Coley pointed out that Holland wasn't the only star to have this exact panic, as she

noted Lupita Nyong'o also experienced the exact same confusion while filming her scenes for the movie.

Despite the initial panic, the daunting first day ended on a massive high for Holland.

After the day concluded, Nolan gave him a reassuring hug and a pat on the back once they wrapped for the day.

He recalled: "And when I left that day, it wasn't until I left the set that I was like, 'Oh, I can I can totally do this."

"Like, I can swim in these waters'," Holland beamed.