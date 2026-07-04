Bam Margera has taken a brutal swipe at his Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville while discussing the possibility of a reunion between the iconic stars.

The co-stars experienced a very public falling out in 2021, after Margera was removed from Jackass Forever.

The skateboarder, 46, was removed from the film after producers claimed that he broke the terms of a 'wellness agreement', which required him to stay sober and take regular drug and alcohol tests.

He later sued Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and the film's producers, claiming he had been treated unfairly and should never have been fired from the project.

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In April 2022, it was reported that the lawsuit was dismissed after reaching a settlement.

But years after the fallout, Margera has now opened up about where he stands with his former Jackass co-star - and he had some seriously choice words.

The co-stars suffered a public fallout in 2021 after Margera was fired from the film. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The star spoke with the Rolling Stone, after the fifth and final movie in the franchise, Jackass: Best and Last, hit screens on June 26.

"I'll definitely check out the movie, and I hope it's good," he said.

"But as far as a reunion, it's not going to happen, not in 10 million years."

While opening up about their relationship - or lack thereof - several years after the fallout, Margera claimed that while there is 'no bad blood' between the two, a reunion is completely off the table.

He added: "It's just the decisions that Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine decided to make. I never want to see them ever again in my life. Enough is enough."

Margera did not attend the Jackass: Best and Last premiere. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

While the stuntman did not attend the premiere, his parents, April and Phil Margera, notably attended.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, his mom said: "I think they will make up, Bam's struggles really were tough for him."

As she added: "And to just kind of parlay that into everything he was doing at the time, it just all kind of reminds him of when things weren't great. And he wishes everybody well."

At the release, Knoxville admitted that it made him 'so happy' to see his co-star's parents at the celebration.

Following years of alcohol and drug abuse, as well as legal issues, it's reported that Margera, who has been to rehab 13 times, has reached sobriety.

Speaking with the outlet, he added: "Skateboarding is my therapy, my sanity, my medication.

"I'm actually learning and inventing new tricks at the age of 46. All I want to do now is skateboard."