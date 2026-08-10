Grease star Didi Conn pays tribute to late co-star Olivia Newton-John four years after her death
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Grease star Didi Conn pays tribute to late co-star Olivia Newton-John four years after her death

The pair had been friends for decades after first meeting on the set of Grease in the 1970s

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: David Becker/WireImage

Topics: Olivia Newton-John, Film and TV, Entertainment, Celebrity, Breast cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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