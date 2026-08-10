Rap icon Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder trial set to begin 30 years after death
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Rap icon Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder trial set to begin 30 years after death

35-45 witnesses are expected to testify

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Topics: Tupac Shakur, True crime, Las Vegas

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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