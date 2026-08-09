Ariana Grande has over 50 different ink designs on her body, but there are a few special meanings you probably weren't aware of, and one that wasn't something she knew either.

The singer has many dotted over her body, namely her hands and fingers, which includes an ode to Breakfast at Tiffany's and ex Mac Miller's dog Myron, one to match with Cynthia Erivo after starring in Wicked together, which reads 'For Good', another one for the film's actress, which is an 'E' for her character, Elphaba, and more.

Grande actually has a few that are referencing the Wizard of Oz characters, like her 1900s Glinda illustration which is a dead ringer for L. Frank Baum's depiction in his book.

"When they come to me, I just get them," the actor said of the ink in a 2023 interview with Allure. "This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time. . . I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."

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But there's a particular spot on her finger that didn't pan out the way it was meant to, making it read quite differently than planned.

Ariana Grande's finger tattoo wasn't what she thought it would be (Instagram/@arianagrande)

If you don't know, Grande has a '7 Rings' tattoo to commemorate her song of the same name, that talks about her friends and luxury.

However, the problem came when she chose to use Japanese as the foundation of the tattoo – a language that is read in verticals, not horizontally and left, like English.

According to BuzzFeed, Grande has tried to initially fix it, but ended up making it worse.

She showed off her tattoo online, after changing the text's translation from 'shichirin' (BBQ grill) to '7 Rings'.

Except that's not what happened.

Apparently, she had consulted a 'Japanese tutor' who had advised her on how to fix the translation by adding a new kanji above and between the original symbols.

This would change the translation to '7 finger circle', which is as close to 'rings' as you can get.

However, Grande instead added a new kanji below the one for 7.

So, the tattoo ended up reading (vertically), 'Japanese BBQ Finger'.

Yikes.

She tried to fix it, but it made it worse(Instagram/@arianagrande)

Anyway, the hitmaker has recently been in the spotlight for making a shock statement about the future of her career, which has spanned more than a decade.

It comes after her North American tour's Chicago show came with big news, with her telling the world that she was going to remove herself from the public eye.

She also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that concern over her wellbeing was not to blame for her choice, and it was something she had thought long and hard over.

"My fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me. But, I just have to say, that could not be more the opposite," she said.

"This can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life," she added of her tour.

A representative for the singer told PEOPLE she was going to finish her tour 'healthily and happily' before stepping away, which includes her stepping down from the West End production of Sunday in the Park With George.