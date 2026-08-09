Cristiano Ronaldo responds as thousands of fans mistakenly mob bride on 'his wedding day'
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Cristiano Ronaldo responds as thousands of fans mistakenly mob bride on 'his wedding day'

The real bride had to fight through a crowd of over 2,000 people just to reach the altar

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Weddings, Football

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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