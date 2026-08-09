Cristiano Ronaldo responds as thousands of fans mistakenly mob bride on 'his wedding day'

A wedding in Madeira turned into total chaos this weekend after more than 2,000 football fans descended on a church, convinced they were about to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo tying the knot with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez.

The couple actually getting married, Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira and Fabio Ramos, had no connection to Ronaldo whatsoever.

They were simply a local pair who'd returned to their hometown from France to hold their ceremony at Funchal Cathedral, only to find themselves swarmed by a crowd hoping for a celebrity sighting.

Ronaldo himself ended up weighing in on the mix-up once footage started circulating online.

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Cristiano Ronald has been engaged to Georgina Rodriguez since 2025. (Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Why did fans think Cristiano Ronaldo was getting married in Madeira?

Speculation had been building for days that Ronaldo, 41, and Rodriguez would marry at Funchal Cathedral in his home region before hosting a reception at the five-star Savoy Palace hotel.

The pair, together since 2016 and engaged since August 2025, hadn't confirmed any wedding details themselves, but that didn't stop the rumor mill.

When a grey Rolls-Royce pulled up outside the cathedral, according to a report from the Mirror, the assembled crowd reportedly swarmed the car, assuming Rodriguez was inside.

Instead, it was Teixeira, arriving for her own wedding.

Local outlet Jornal da Madeira captured video of the scene, showing crowds packed outside the church, some dressed in Ronaldo shirts, all believing they'd stumbled onto the footballer's nuptials.

As for the real Ronaldo-Rodriguez wedding, no official date or venue has been confirmed. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about the wedding mix-up?

Ronaldo responded to the viral clip on Instagram with a string of laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, the actual wedding guests had a considerably harder time of it.

One attendee described the scene as overwhelming, saying: "Fabio is not Cristiano Ronaldo. This is all crazy. We did not expect anything like this. I don't think he is going to forget his wedding."

Father Marcos Gonçalves, the cathedral's parish priest, moved to shut down the rumors entirely, confirming there was only one ceremony scheduled that day and it had nothing to do with the footballer.

He added he wasn't aware of any plans for Ronaldo to book the venue in the near future.

Funchal Cathedral in Madeira is a popular marriage destination (Photo by: MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Funchal Cathedral later shared a photo of the newlyweds on Facebook, admitting the day had been unlike anything the venue had experienced before.

The post read: "We never saw anything like this here at the cathedral. It was very complicated for the bride to enter the church to get married. Congratulations to the couple Nicole and Fabio. After a lot of confusion on the street with so many journalists and tourists, we finally managed to close the church and celebrate."

As for the real Ronaldo-Rodriguez wedding, no official date or venue has been confirmed.