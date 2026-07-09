Jaime King has revealed why her son, whose godmother is Taylor Swift, was absent from their enormous wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Leo Thames, 10, might in a position that many young kids could only dream of - because surely having one of the world's most famous pop stars as your godmother comes with some serious street cred?

But despite the close connection, Thames was absent at Swift and Travis' lavish MSG wedding on Friday (July 3), attended by over 1,000 of their closest family and friends, including numerous A-list stars.

Despite guests signing strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) prior to the ceremony, details about the celebrity couple's special day are slowly starting to emerge.

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The newlyweds have yet to share any photos from their ceremony, but a statement from Swift's publicist confirmed that the couple had tied the knot, with Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony.

But now King has revealed why her son, who is so closely connected to the star, was not present at what fans have dubbed the 'royal wedding'.

The two have been friends for many years. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

In a statement to US Weekly, her spokesperson said: "The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances."

They added: "Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Travis’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break."

Speaking about their engagement in 2025 shortly after the iconic announcement on Instagram, King said: "I'm f***ing stoked.

The star tied the knot with her NFL 'Lover' last Friday (July 3) at MSG. (Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"Like, this is absolutely, this is the person. This is her person. Yeah, I’m so happy."

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023, and the NFL player got down on one knee in August 2025.

It's been reported that the couple transformed MSG into an enchanted garden, and guests enjoyed VIP performances from Stevie Knicks and Paul McCartney.

A source also leaked to the outlet the song that Swift walked down the aisle to, and with such an eclectic mix of her own iconic love songs to choose from, it's no surprise that she chose to be serenaded by one she had written herself.

Tay allegedly walked down the aisle to a string rendition of her iconic 'Love Story', and people on social media had a lot to say about the choice.

While Swifties everywhere were completely obsessed with the bold decision, many users online branded the move 'tacky' and 'self-indulgent'.