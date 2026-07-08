A guest who attended Taylor and Travis' nuptials has revealed what the occasion was really like, after several attendees branded the wedding 'tacky' and 'chaotic'.

Details surrounding the 'wedding of the year' are slowly emerging, despite the celebrity couple requring all 1,000 guests to sign strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) prior to the ceremony on Friday (July 3), held at Madison Square Garden in New York City

The newlyweds have yet to share any photos from their special day, following a statement from Swift's publicist confirming that the couple had tied the knot, with Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony.

Despite the NDAs in place, details surrounding the entertainment, food, and music are starting to come to light, with guests sharing mixed reactions after landing a place on the coveted guest list.

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Taylor and Travis tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at MSG on Friday (July 3). (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In a report by the Daily Mail, one guest allegedly claimed that the wedding was a 'tacky' affair, while another noted that the celebrations were 'slightly chaotic'.

But Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, has put an end to the speculation.

Posting on Instagram, Hunt wrote: "This is such a false narrative.

"They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony."

She further noted that the bride and groom's vows were 'spectacular - beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect'.

More details from the 'royal wedding' are beginning to emerge just days following the big day. (Kate Green/Getty Images)

The 54-year-old added: "It could not have been a more fabulous experience.

"And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about. That is hearsay - not truth."

More details surrounding the music that soundtracked the couple's ceremony have also now been revealed, as a source leaked to US Weekly the song that Swift had walked down the aisle to.

And with so many iconic romantic songs of her own to choose from, it's no surprise that a string quartet performed a rendition of 'Love Story' to serenade her down the aisle.

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Here are some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list who have shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

He later told Radio 1 listeners that he initially thought it was a scam when he and his wife Bella Mackie received an electronic invite to Swift and Kelce's wedding

He said: "Until we were in there, there was a huge part us, that me and Bella were like, ‘This could not be real. This could be a scam.’ So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing."

Once inside, the ceremony didn't disappoint. He went on: "You know at a wedding you sometimes get the first drink free, well this was you get the first 10,00 drinks free."

He said it was 'the best night, maybe ever'.

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”