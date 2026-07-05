Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was one of the most tightly guarded events in recent memory, with details kept firmly under wraps for months in the lead-up.

The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, with an estimated 1,000 celebrities and guests packed into the venue for the occasion.

Given the scale of the event and the sheer star power involved, fans have been desperate for any scrap of information about what actually went on behind closed doors.

Now that the big day has passed, several attendees have started sharing their own accounts from the night, and the details are proving to be worth the wait.

What have guests said about Taylor Swift's wedding?

Taylor's Aunt Robin Gentry gave one of the first insights into the atmosphere inside the venue, telling LBC News, "They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed."





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Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan also weighed in, with Roberts insisting the day felt personal despite the size of the guest list.

"It was as intimate as it could possibly be, given that it was Madison Square Garden," Stephanopoulos added.

"It's hard to imagine that a place that big with such stars could feel so personal."

Roberts also confirmed the couple wrote their own vows, which Stephanopoulos revealed were read out 'in little books'.

Kelsea Ballerini shared photos of a group of people heading to the wedding (Instagram/kelseaballerini)

Singer Kelsea Ballerini shared her reaction on Instagram, writing that she'd "watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married," before joking she'd been crying for several business days.

Fellow musician Maren Morris chimed in underneath, comparing the night to prom and joking it was only missing 'a corsage, a limousine and a dinner at Olive Garden.'

What details have emerged about the wedding decor?

AMC CEO Adam Aron offered one of the more detailed breakdowns of the night, revealing that the venue was decorated top to bottom in peach and white, with enlarged photos of Taylor and Travis at every age on display.

He also described an 'outdoor garden' setup created inside for part of the celebration, complete with real flowers and rows of seating, adding that despite the numbers, "it all felt intimate and small."

Actress Niecy Nash-Betts also gave her verdict on the night, writing on Instagram, "Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared!"





Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet also confirmed his attendance once the secrecy around the event had lifted, taking to Instagram to share his own take on proceedings.

"I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night," he wrote.

"Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them."

He couldn't resist adding a cheeky aside about his wife too, finishing his post with, "And also, Lindsay is so hot."

With so many guests now sharing their own snippets, it seems the couple's famously strict secrecy around the big day may not last much longer.