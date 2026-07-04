The late Hollywood legend Rob Reiner has delivered a stunning, posthumous critique of President Donald Trump from beyond the grave, appearing in a highly classified, surprise final role that leaked over the holiday weekend.

Filmed just one month before his tragic death in December 2025, Reiner’s final performance was kept entirely under wraps until the second episode of Larry David’s new HBO historical sketch comedy series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, officially aired.

The highly political sketch functions as a final, targeted rebuke against the current administration, deliberately broadcast over the same weekend Trump is attempting to dominate national attention with his "Freedom 250" events.

In the extended sketch, a clean-shaven Reiner portrays a colonial-era George Washington delivering his historic Farewell Address, explicitly informing the public that he will not be seeking a third term in office to protect the integrity of the fragile new democracy.

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The bit quickly transitions into classic, sharp satire when Larry David—dressed in full 1700s attire—steps forward from the crowd to heckle the first president, demanding to know what happens if a future leader refuses to respect the peaceful transfer of power, recalls EW.

Rob Reiner in 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness'. (HBO Max)

“Well, what if there's some a-hole in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn't follow the Constitution?” David shouts at Reiner's Washington.

The sketch then aggressively leans into modern political commentary, with David’s character labeling any hypothetical president who refuses to concede an election an "insecure, lying a-hole who would even cheat at golf," while warning that they could use the highest office in the land to enrich themselves and their family.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel—who has repeatedly clashed with Trump on air—also makes a surprise cameo as another colonial crowd member to drive the satire home, mocking the administration's notorious sensitivity to public criticism.

“Are you suggesting that the president would taketh the time to challenge anyone who dare make fun of him, as if he were a big baby?” Kimmel asks the crowd in a tricorn hat. “I don't see it.”

As the colonial crowd breaks out into a chaotic, screaming match over the warning signs of tyranny, Reiner's Washington breaks character to look directly into the camera lens, delivering the final line of the scene: “We’re f***ed.”

Jimmy Kimmel in 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness'. (HBO Max)

Series co-creator Jeff Schaffer revealed to the media that the sketch was shot on November 13, 2025, and edited just days before Reiner and his wife were killed. Following the tragedy—and Trump's subsequent, heavily criticized social media posts mocking Reiner's passing—the production team deliberately chose America's 250th anniversary weekend to debut the footage.

“Rob was a true American. He loved this country and he wanted it to be better," Schaffer stated, reflecting on the timing of the release. "I think he would be very happy that he got the last word.”