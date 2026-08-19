'Math lady' is still in the spotlight 22 years after viral meme but you might not recognize her
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'Math lady' is still in the spotlight 22 years after viral meme but you might not recognize her

Renata Sorrah has become known around the world for a single image, but she's still racking up credits on TV

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: TV Globo

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Social Media

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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