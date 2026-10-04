Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw detail plans on to protect children from 'online trolls'

Shane and Hannah Burcaw have already made plans on how they're going to protect their unborn child from 'online trolls' just weeks after making their pregnancy announcement.

On September 8, the couple, known as Squirmy and Grubs, who share their life on social media, revealed they were expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post, they penned: "We are beyond ecstatic to announce that we’re expecting our first child this coming January!

"Hannah is 20 weeks pregnant and although we've been thoroughly enjoying this special time in privacy so far, we've also missed sharing all the joy with you, and there's so much to share."

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Shane lives with a severe muscle-wasting disease and relies on a wheelchair, while Hannah is completely able bodied.

Since the announcement, Shane has spoken about his fears of becoming a dad, saying that one of his biggest worries was 'the extent to which I’ll be able to physically interact with them.'

Another worry the couple have spoken about is having to protect their baby from online trolls.

Shane and Hannah are expecting their first baby (YouTube/Squirmy and Grubs)

Hannah then told PEOPLE that the couple's 'priority is just to protect the privacy of our baby,' due to the fact 'social media is not always great.'

“And we definitely don’t want to subject a child to the kinds of comments that we get."

“We felt like, we are bringing another human into the world; they can’t speak for their privacy right now, and so that as parents is our responsibility,” Shane added.

The father-to-be said they're 'sharing this with the world carefully' and that the pair are being 'being deliberate and intentional to make sure that what they share aligns with their values.'

“We know what we’ve signed up for, and we’re excited to share our parenting journey, and how we make it work," Hannah told the outlet.

The couple tied the knot six years ago (@hannahayl/Instagram)

In a YouTube video prior to the interview, the couple revealed that they kept the pregnancy private for so long due to the reactions online.

“There are going to be a number of people, a big number of people, who are not happy about this pregnancy announcement, and that’s another reason we haven’t wanted to share with the world,” Shane said.

The 34-year-old said he knew there would be 'horrible people in the comments and in the message board telling him that he should not be a father due to his disability.'

Another worry Shane opened up about was whether he'd be able to reach his arms out 'far enough to feel the kicking,' he shared in a Facebook post.

"I know and believe that parenting and love do not require physical ability, but I still grapple with those deep down anxieties at times, especially as our baby began kicking in Hannah’s womb a few weeks ago," he explained.







