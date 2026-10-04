Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw detail plans on to protect children from 'online trolls'
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Interabled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw detail plans on to protect children from 'online trolls'

The couple revealed the heartbreaking reason they kept their pregnancy news private for so long

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/Shane Burcaw, Hannah Burcaw

Topics: Parenting, Sex and Relationships

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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