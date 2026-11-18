Phil Collins has offered fans an emotional and uplifting update on his health during a rare public appearance at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony—declaring himself "a well man now" after surviving kidney failure and five knee replacements.

Taking the stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Saturday, November 14, aided by two walking canes, the 75-year-old Genesis icon was inducted as a solo artist by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The honor makes Collins a rare two-time Hall of Famer, following his 2010 induction with Genesis.

“Thank you so much. Thank you. I’m really not as bad as it looks. I’m much better,” Collins reassured the crowd as he raised his canes near the podium.

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Phil was joined by daughter Lily for the prestigious ceremony (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

‘You Haven’t Heard the Last of Me’

Addressing ongoing speculation about his retirement following years of severe mobility struggles, People reports that Collins told the audience he isn't finished making music yet—even if his days behind a drum kit are over.

“I’ve got to say, there are lots of rumors about whether I’m going to sing, do a tour, or an album, but you haven’t heard the last of me. I can promise you that,” he said.

Speaking with reporters backstage after his speech, Collins candidly detailed the medical setbacks that nearly cost him his life, explaining that his left knee has been replaced five times and that his kidneys and liver began failing during an extended hospital stay.

“Everything started to go wrong,” he recalled. “So at one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again.”

His remarks mark a dramatic turnaround from January, when Collins revealed in a BBC interview that he required a 24-hour live-in nurse after contracting COVID-19 in the hospital while battling kidney complications.

Travis Barker presented Collins with his award (Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Heading Back to the Studio

While admitting his "drumming days are probably done," Collins revealed he feels drawn back toward his home recording studio in Switzerland.

“For a few years I’ve walked the long way around, so I didn’t walk past it, but I’m kind of being drawn into it now,” he said. “I’ve got some great friends of mine that are great musicians that have been in my band. And I’d like to get down to my studio just to have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to hear and sort of enjoy. So it’s a work in progress.”

During his speech—with his daughter, actress Lily Collins, cheering from the audience—the Grammy and Oscar winner also paid warm tribute to his three ex-wives "because they loved me through the years, but more importantly, they’ve given me five great children," before reflecting on his accidental rise to frontman stardom.

“I grew up just wanting to play the drums,” Collins reflected. “That’s all I wanted to do. From the age of 5, that’s all I’ve done. Everything else has been a really happy accident. I can’t believe when I look back how life has gone and I’ve got so many people to thank.”

Collins joined a star-studded 2026 induction class alongside Billy Idol, Sade, Iron Maiden, Wu-Tang Clan, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross, Fela Kuti, and Oasis.

Fans can watch the full ceremony when it airs on ABC on Tuesday, December 8, before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting December 9.