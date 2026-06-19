Country music star Jelly Roll has officially broken his silence following the shocking news of his divorce from Bunnie Xo, making it clear there is absolutely no bad blood between them.

For the last 24 hours, fans have been completely reeling after the 41-year-old "Save Me" hitmaker filed for divorce from the Dumb Blonde podcast host after nearly a decade of marriage.

But while internet rumors immediately began swirling about what could have possibly destroyed country music's favorite ride-or-die couple, Jelly Roll—born Jason DeFord—marched right onto Instagram to set the record entirely straight.

In a raw, emotional statement posted to his stories, the Grammy-nominated artist completely backed up his ex-wife's earlier comments, shutting down any gossip of infidelity before it could take root.





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"I wanted to jump on here and address the elephant in the room," Jelly Roll began. "First and foremost, nobody cheated on anybody. Please stop with the crazy internet rumors. Bunnie and I love each other deeply, and that will never change.”

A 'Two-Week' Peaceful Split

Addressing Bunnie’s explosive tell-all podcast episode directly, the singer expressed immense pride in how they handled what could have been a deeply messy public fallout.

"If you listened to the Dumb Blonde podcast today, you know how real and honest Bunnie always is," he wrote. "We sat down like adults, we talked through our stuff, and we actually settled everything amicably in a matter of two weeks."

The speed of their legal separation is practically unheard of in Hollywood, but according to the country star, protecting their underlying friendship was always the absolute priority.

Bunnie Xo shared an update about the divorce saga on her podcast (Dumb Blonde Podcast / Youtube)

"We built an empire together, but more importantly, we built a family," Jelly Roll explained, referencing his children Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, whom Bunnie helped raise. "She has been my rock for nine years, and she is a phenomenal mother and person.”

'My Soulmate Forever’

The singer also touched upon the most shocking element of their split—Bunnie's confirmation that despite the divorce, they are still actively moving forward with their intensive IVF and surrogacy journey to welcome a baby together.

While he didn't dive deep into the specific medical timelines, his message made it clear that their vision for the future remains entirely unified, even if their living situation has changed.

Jelly Roll still referred to Bunnie as his soulmate despite their separation

Closing out his statement with a heartbreakingly sweet tribute, the country singer left fans with zero doubt about where they stand.

"Bunnie will always be my soulmate forever, even if our roles in each other's lives look a little different now," he concluded. "Please treat her with the utmost respect and kindness as we navigate this next chapter. Music Man out."