Bunnie Xo has officially broken her silence after her husband, country music sensation Jelly Roll, filed for divorce after nearly ten years of marriage.

To country music fans, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were the ultimate ride-or-die couple.

Just months ago, the 41-year-old Grammy winner stood on stage thanking his wife, stating he "would have ended up dead or in jail" without her.

But behind closed doors, a massive, hidden tension had been building for over a year.

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Speaking out for the very first time on the brand-new episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 46-year-old podcaster laid everything bare, detailing the exact timeline and the final, explosive argument that led to the devastating split.

According to court documents, Jelly Roll—real name Jason DeFord—officially filed for divorce in Tennessee back on May 18, listing their official separation date as May 9 and citing "irreconcilable differences."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been married for almost a decade (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

'A Recipe for Disaster'

Addressing her listeners directly, Bunnie explained that their rapid rise into the global spotlight over the past year completely altered their communication.

"J and I have never really been good at having disagreements. So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that's a recipe for disaster," Bunnie admitted.

"We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years. Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because we're in a different life right now."

The Mother’s Day Fight

According to Bunnie, the breaking point came during a tense confrontation on Mother's Day in May—just days before Jelly Roll officially marched to the courthouse to file the paperwork.

While she declined to share the exact intimate details of what the disagreement was about, she revealed it was the absolute straw that broke the camel's back.

Feeling entirely exhausted and fed up, she issued a final, shocking ultimatum.

"In that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, 'Well, then file the f***ing divorce papers,'" Bunnie confessed.

She noted that while Jelly Roll had threatened divorce multiple times during past rough patches in their decade-long relationship, she had never uttered the word until that exact moment.

"When I say it, it really holds weight because I'm not the type of person who says what I don't mean."

Despite the divorce the former couple are still pursuing IVF together (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy).

Moving Forward

The sudden divorce has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, especially following the release of Bunnie's raw memoir, Stripped Down, earlier this year, where she opened up about forgiving the singer for a 10-month cheating scandal back in 2018.

The couple’s 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, also took to TikTok earlier this week to slam the intense media coverage, writing that she was "disgusted at how invested everyone is" and urging fans to "worry about your house, not mine."

Despite the raw heartbreak of the split and the ongoing legal proceedings, Bunnie assured fans that she and Jelly Roll are still actively working together to navigate their future—including continuing their highly publicized family planning and IVF journey.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 9 2026

The date of separation in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's divorce filing. Bunnie later reveals the couple have an argument, and she says in anger: “Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.”

Jelly Roll packs a bag and the couple don’t speak for weeks.

May 18 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Lawyer Holly Davis - who doesn’t represent either party - tells People: “It's a very neutral and agreement-oriented filing. It doesn't look like a contested divorce filing.”

June 18 2026

Bunnie opens up on her podcast Dumb Blonde about the end of her marriage.

She says there was no cheating, and she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby via IVF and co-parent it together.

Her IVF journey took a heartbreaking strain on her mental health, and she says it ‘wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically’.

She adds: “It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

She adds that Jelly Roll is already dating other people, and she is ‘excited to discover myself single’.

The same night, Jelly Roll addresses speculation around the divorce onstage at Saratoga Springs, New York, saying the internet ‘is a liar’.

He adds: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.”