Jelly Roll has revealed that he was hospitalized after filing for divorce from now-estranged wife Bunnie Xo.

The singer and his wife got married in August 2016 and, just shy of their 10th anniversary, Jelly Roll decided to file for divorce.

Legal documentation listed May 9 as their official date of seperation, and Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord) filed the divorce papers in Williamson County, Tennessee, a few days later on May 18.

The celebrity couple have always been known to pack on the PDA while out in public, and looked loved-up as ever at the Grammys in February. With this in mind, their break-up has left some people shocked – while others suggested there were signs that they'd quietly split in the run up to their divorce being made public.

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Neither party has commented on the end of their marriage yet.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have ended their marriage (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Prior to the news of their divorce, Jelly Roll shared a TikTok where he revealed that he'd been hospitalized on June 10 because of a sinus infection.

"I went to the hospital last night in Charlotte," he said in the video. "Shoutout to that whole hospital. They literally got me on my feet for the show.

"I had a puffy face and all. It was just bad, dude, the sinus infection was bad."

Jelly Roll is currently touring with Post Malone, who sent him flowers after he fell unwell. He went on to describe the 'Circles' hitmaker as 'the nicest human in the world'.

"He's the most rockstar dude I've ever known that's the most normal dude in the world, like, I love you Posty," Jelly Roll went on to gush.

The pair collaborated on the track 'Losers' together, which was released last year.

Jelly Roll said he'd been hospitalized earlier this month (officialjellyroll/TikTok)

The singer has always been open and honest with his fans about most aspects of his life. From his staggering 275lb weight loss, to him cheating on Bunnie Xo during their marriage, Jelly Roll rarely holds anything back.

Last year he admitted that he and Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa DeFord) had to put in 'a lot of work' to repair their relationship after his infidelity. His affair reportedly last around 12 months.

Bunnie also opened up about it all and told Kelly Clarkson on her show that giving her husband a second chance was 'the best decision' she's 'ever made' – however, she stated that wouldn't give the Jelly Roll a third chance if he cheated again.

Bunnie Xo said she was happy to have given Jelly Roll a second chance (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce.