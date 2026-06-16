Following the news that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are heading for divorce, there may have been some subtle signs that this was coming prior to their bombshell announcement.

The pair are unfortunately going their separate ways, with Jelly Roll - real name Jason Bradley DeFord - saying that this was due to 'irreconcilable differences', according to documents in their divorce.

The musician also said in the documents that they would be splitting as they had been 'unable to live together successfully as husband and wife'.

Fans were left shocked, as publicly the couple had appeared to be absolutely fine, but beneath the surface some clues may have pointed to the fact that things were not as they seemed.

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Jelly Roll, 41, had taken to social media with several posts in recent weeks, but with one noticeable absence.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have announced they're separating (John Shearer/Getty Images)

This was that his wedding ring was notably absent in these posts, which could have been a sign about the relationship.

One of the posts on TikTok looked at his weight loss journey, and saw him mixing up a protein shake, but with no wedding ring.

As for Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa Andrea DeFord, she has also been taking to social media in several posts in which her husband is noted by his absence.

Some of them featured her alone on her private jet, while others saw her off on holiday with one of her friends, including going out dancing and riding horses.

Taken by themselves the signs might be easy to miss, but seem suddenly a lot more apparent in light of the news of their separation.

Jelly Roll has been seen recently without his wedding ring (Instagram/@jellyroll615)

The pair have not yet publicly spoken about the news of their split, though court documents for the filing have been seen by The Sun US.

It's not the first time that the pair have had difficulties with their relationship, with Bunnie going in depth about some of their struggles in a memoir.

The book, called Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, was released back in February, and sees Bunnie talking about when she found that Jelly Roll cheated.

The pair would go on to renew their wedding vows in 2023, opting for the same venue as where they had first tied the knot seven years earlier, which was a chapel in Las Vegas.

Bunnie has also spoken about their relationship on her podcast, where she spoke about their journey to get IVF.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo for comment.

The pair are getting a divorce after being together for almost a decade (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

23 August 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

31 August 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce.