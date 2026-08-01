Reality star's daughter says body part looked like 'pancakes' after losing 50lbs on GLP-1 weight loss drug

A reality star’s daughter has opened up about an unexpected change to her body after losing 50lbs while taking a GLP-1 medication.

Ally Shapiro, the daughter of former The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, said her weight loss happened gradually over more than a decade.

The 33-year-old explained that she felt both better in her health and more confident after her weight loss, but said the final 10lbs brought a physical change she had not anticipated.

Shapiro grew up in the public eye after appearing alongside her mother during the early seasons of RHONY, meaning viewers have seen her appearance change over time.

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After maintaining her weight, she realised the issue was not going to reverse by itself and began researching her options. She then revealed her breasts had lost considerable volume and looked, in her words, ‘more like pancakes’.

Ally Shapiro said her 50lb weight loss happened over the course of a decade (Manoli Figetakis/Stringer/Getty Images)

As reported by Page Six, she told the outlet’s she told the outlet’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast: “I’ve lost about 50 pounds being on a GLP-1 over 10-plus years. While I felt healthier and more confident overall, one thing that really changed was my chest,”.

“After the weight loss, I lost a lot of volume and they looked more like pancakes. It happened gradually with the last 10 pounds.”

Shapiro said cosmetic surgery had never previously been something she seriously considered, but Zarin encouraged her to explore the possibility once her weight had stabilised.

The pair contacted New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Ira Savetsky, who had previously carried out Zarin’s facelift.

According to Shapiro, Savetsky described the procedure as a ‘breast restoration’ because the intention was not to make her breasts larger.

She said: “He actually referred to it as a ‘breast restoration’ because the goal wasn’t to make my breasts bigger”

“It was simply to restore what I’d lost and keep everything looking as natural as possible.”

She later chose surgery to restore the volume her breasts lost during the transformation (Jared Siskin/Contributor/Getty Images)

Shapiro underwent a breast lift and augmentation using Natrelle SoftTouch implants, but remained a B cup after surgery.

She admitted: “I had no interest in getting implants…But after hearing his expert opinion, I’m so happy I trusted him.”

She added: “Ironically, I went from a B cup to… a B cup!”

At five feet tall, Shapiro said one concern was ensuring the result did not make her appear heavier after her weight loss.

She explained: “My biggest concern was looking heavier…After working so hard to lose the weight, I wanted to feel comfortable in clothes, swimsuits and honestly just looking in the mirror.”

She also said people taking GLP-1 medication often focus on the scales without discussing other physical effects.

She said: “People don’t really talk about how much your skin and breast tissue can change”

The content creator returned to events less than a week after surgery, while continuing to follow her post-operative instructions.

Zarin stayed with her daughter after the procedure and shared her bed for two weeks during her recovery.

Shapiro said the decision was entirely her own, despite acknowledging the pressure that can come with growing up in the public eye.

She said: “Ultimately, this decision was 100 percent for me”

She also added: “It’s not about looking different…It’s about finally feeling like my body matches how I feel.”



