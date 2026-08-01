Reality star's daughter says body part looked like 'pancakes' after losing 50lbs on GLP-1 weight loss drug
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Reality star's daughter says body part looked like 'pancakes' after losing 50lbs on GLP-1 weight loss drug

Ally Shapiro says her decade-long weight loss brought a change she never expected

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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