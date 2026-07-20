There's a new GLP-1 drug in town, and this one, is nicknamed the 'Godzilla' of weight loss drugs. However, those wanting to give it a go will have to wait, as its not yet available to the public. Although, those who have already gotten their hands on it through trials have spoken about their experiences, and the side effects that may come with it.

The 'Godzilla' drug, also known as retatrutide, or reta for short, is known as a 'triple agonist,' as it works by targeting three hunger-regulating hormone receptors. These include GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon simultaneously, the CDC states.

Eli Lilly are currently studying the drug for 'Phase 3 clinical trials for obesity, type 2 diabetes, knee osteoarthritis pain, moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), chronic low back pain, cardiovascular and renal outcomes, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD),' as per their website.

As of the time of writing, the drug has not yet been approved for by any regulatory agency, and they warn that people not to take anything 'claiming to be retatrutide outside of a Lilly-sponsored clinical trial'.

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Many people use GLP-1 drugs for weight loss (Getty Stock)

What side effects have users reported?

Those who are currently trialing the drug, which can aid with weight loss have taken to a Reddit thread to discuss what side effects they've been feeling since taking it.

"Fatigue, nausea, insomnia, GERD, dry mouth," penned one, which are similar to side effects reported by those using GLP-1 drugs already on the market, such as Ozempic.

Many have also been reporting a number of gastric side effects, again, common with other GLP-1 drugs on the market.

"First few days after my shot I get severe diarrhea, gas and bloating with the occasional nausea. I have been living off of Gatorade and gas x maximum relief. I’m only on my first month about to start my second so 5th shot today. Oh and the burps! The sulfur burps are repulsive," one user wrote of their experience.

Retatrutide is not currently approved by the FDA (Getty Stock)

Another echoed: "First 2mg dose basically gave me food poisoning symptoms for 2 days. Diarrhea and nausea after eating. Next shot will be 1mg and I’ll see how I feel from there."

However, after being asked by another user how long the symptoms lasted for, the Reddit poster responded: "2 days of the heavy nausea and diarrhea for one 3-4. I’m on 1 mg now. It’s much better."

Although a couple have reported 'fatigued' while taking the drug, one user took to the thread to see if anyone else had been affected by insomnia.

Taking to the thread, one user penned: "The insomnia is the one that got me. I checked the side effects several times and this was not listed. I could lay awake all night on 10mg."

Another agreed that they 'couldn't sleep past 3am each day' during the first few months, while one user has noticed 'cramping' since taking the drug.

The small amount of research undertaken has shown that the most common side effects are digestive issues like nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and constipation, which are similar to other GLP-1 drugs.

UNILAD has contacted Eli Lilly for comment.