A body language expert has revealed the moment Lionel Messi came face-to-face with Donald Trump at the World Cup final, which caused a moment that perhaps many didn't expect to happen – particularly the POTUS.

Sunday's final saw a lot of odd behavior, like Spain and Argentina players getting into scraps as soon as the final whistle blew, the latter team confronting the referee's decisions in the run up to Spain's goal.

There was also a moment caught on camera which appeared to show Spain's Lamine Yamal hesitate before shaking Trump's hand at the podium.

The 19-year-old was instrumental in the game which saw Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after they were given extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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In the end, Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match at the 106th minute, leaving them with the title of the 2026 World Cup champions.

Donald Trump handed players their medals this year (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

In a new twist, Trump was seen joining FIFA president Gianni Infantino on stage for the trophy presentation and greeted each team member individually as they came up for medals.

Yamal appeared to hesitate when offered Trump's hand, but Argentina possibly had a worse time.

Not only did they lose the cup, but they had to take home silver for second place, which wasn't what they set out to do.

However, when Messi stood up to shake hands with Trump and receive his medal, a 'really awkward' moment was born, says body language expert Darren Stanton.

Speaking to OLBG, Stanton, also known as the human lie detector, said Messi appeared to be reluctant to meet him, and was even 'dismissive' of the POTUS.

This comes after footage was posted to X, which claims Messi refused to give Trump 'eye contact'.

Stanton revealed: “With Lionel Messi, he doesn't look like he wants to hang around, does he? I think it's almost like Trump wants to engage him, as he puts the medal around his neck, but then Messi's body language immediately turns to the right and starts to walk off, and then Trump taps him on the back. So there seemed to be a reluctance with Messi to really engage with Trump."

Apparently, Lionel Messi refused to look Trump in the eyes (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

He added: "Like Messi, it just seemed to be a real, sort of dismissive attitude towards Trump."

As for what the president may have felt about the interaction, he theorized: "I think overall Trump is there thinking ‘I'm the president, they're all going to be over the moon’, but people are not really that impressed.”

People online had mixed feelings about the claim Messi wasn't giving Trump eye contact, with some agreeing and others not so much.

On the one hand, some felt the footage wasn't watched closely enough, with a user saying Messi doesn't look at Trump 'until he does', alongside a screenshot of what appears to be Messi and the POTUS looking at one another.

Another wrote: "C’mon, happy they lost, but you’re forcing it here. He did."

Someone else said: " You’re full of sh!t. He looked right at him just as he did the guy to Trump’s right."

UNILAD reached out to the White House and to Lionel Messi's representatives for comment.