A member of Spain's World Cup squad has said he will reluctantly shake Donald Trump's hand as the European nation aims for glory on Sunday (July 19).

Despite not attending any games so far, the president will be in attendance in New Jersey for the World Cup final, which sees Spain face off against Argentina.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement earlier this week: "On Friday, the president will travel to New York City to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, followed by his attendance on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup, between Spain and Argentina.

"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history.

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"This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage."

The president is set to shake the hands of the players involved after the match, including Spain's Borja Iglesias, who's been a vocal critic of Trump.

Trump is attending the World Cup final (Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

When asked by Spanish media on Saturday if he would shake the president's hand, Iglesias joked: "Yes, well, I don't want to go to prison!"

Speaking to Panenka, the forward said: "It's something I've thought about, something I've even imagined. I hope to greet him when we're all very happy and that it's all over very quickly so I can forget about it.

"Sometimes you have to forget the moments you've lived through too," he continued, noting that he does not believe the World Cup final is the time "to generate controversy."

The Celta Vigo player added: "People already know my opinions, and I would love to do many things, but the reality is that, although people think I'm all-powerful, I don't have that much power to confront certain things. It's complicated, really."

He went on to tell Spanish press that he believes Trump 'struggles' for people who stand up 'for progress and for fundamental values'.

Borja Iglesias will shake the president's hand, reluctantly (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Trump is set to play a key role in the celebrations after the match and is set to hand the World Cup trophy to the winning captain.

This actually breaks presentation protocol as the trophy is typically positioned on a stand and is carried by the winning team's captain to the podium for the wild celebrations with the rest of the squad.

When it was confirmed Trump would be attending the World Cup final, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "We will be together with the president, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together. We are together all the time."