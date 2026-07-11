Harry Kane, England's star striker at this World Cup, has revealed if Donald Trump is any good at golf after teeing-off for a round of golf with the president some 18 months ago.

Trump has long spoken about his love for golf and even has his own course. The president often plays with famous faces too, including Kane, who was invited down to the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Miami last year.

Speaking to press ahead of England's match against Norway on Saturday (July 11), Kane said: "He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. When the President invites you somewhere, it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and to play golf with him."

The soccer star then detailed his thoughts on Trump's skill level, which to be honest, shouldn't come as a surprise given the president seemingly takes the sport very seriously.

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Kane has been speaking about his round of golf with the president (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

"His golf is pretty good to be honest with you. I hope I can play as well as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure," the Bayern Munich forward added.

"Unique experience. Grateful he invited me down to play with him."

Kane, meanwhile, said he played 'pretty alright' during the round of golf.

The England star's comments come after Trump confirmed earlier this week that he had previously played golf with footballer.

"I think Kane is a great player," the president said in the Oval Office earlier this week. "I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer too. He’s really great.”

Those comments came after Trump watched Kane in action against Mexico last weekend, with the Three Lions coming out victorious after beating the co-hosts 3-2.

The president was seemingly impressed by Kane's performance in the match, as he penned on Truth Social: "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!"

Trump has previously played golf with Harry Kane (ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite not attending any World Cup matches in person, Trump has been involved in the tournament's headlines for his involvement in FIFA's decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card.

The US' star player was sent off in his team's last-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but was available to play in America's 4-1 defeat to Belgium after Trump's phone call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Typical FIFA rules would have seen Balogun banned for the tie, but the soccer governing body suspended the ban for a year.

Trump was quick to thank FIFA for overturning the ban, with the president penning on Truth Social: "Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

In a statement provided to UNILAD, the White House said: "The President and Infantino did speak, and the President wanted to better understand the reason why a red card was given and why there was a suspension.

"The appeal process is run by an independent board.

"The U.S. government provided additional evidence that was used in the appeal process.

"Ultimately the correct and proper outcome was achieved."